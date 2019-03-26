Explore the swanky A.E.G.I.S. break room in this exclusive clip from The Tick Season 2

The City is receiving 10cc's of well-deserved justice... and some very buttery croissants in the upcoming second season of Amazon's revival of The Tick.

Before the latest episodes become available next week, SYFY WIRE brings you an exclusive clip, which finds The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty sidekick, Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman), being given a guided tour of the A.E.G.I.S. break room by the agency's Q-like inventor/scientist (played by John Hodgman).

"The great fun we had and have in Season 2 is The Terror is no more, The City is wide open, and it just draws the heroes and villains in and gives great terrain for The Tick and Arthur to kind of start their first mile of adventure in," series/character creator Ben Edlund tells SYFY WIRE.

Watch the clip below:

Video of The Tick - Season 2 Exclusive “A.E.G.I.S. Breakroom | SYFY WIRE

A.E.G.I.S. is, of course, a S.H.I.E.L.D.-esque government organization that works with superheroes to combat the machinations of supervillains and the like. In exchange, the heroes get prime networking opportunities and flaky pastries! Not a bad trade, eh?

Before you ask, the answer is, yes: Those croissants were real and they were fabulous.

"They’re unbelievable. I have to give full credit to the prop department on the show because they did their research to figure out which place was rated the best croissants in the Bronx where we were filming," says Newman over a jovial phone call. "They [bought] them in bulk... there are many croissants scenes over the course of the show [and] they would just have a pallet of 100 croissants because there was multiple characters eating them."

He adds, "It’s like a real running thing over the show because there are a lot of superheroes who show up and register with A.E.G.I.S. because they want to be members of the Flag Five. There are also a lot of chintzier superheroes who show up and register with A.E.G.I.S. and pretend that they wanna be part of the Flag Five, but really they just want the free coffee and the croissants. The croissants are kind of like a currency in and of themselves over the course of the season — it’s the thing that drives everyone."

The man behind Arthur added that the massive A.E.G.I.S. sets (like the break room) were always kept at a cool 40 degrees because Serafinowicz's Tick costume got insanely hot and they didn't want him collapsing from dehydration or heat stroke.

"When I speak about all of those new sets for Season 2, I just think about being cold all the time. I think it kind of feeds into that feeling of being very overwhelmed in this very intense new environment," he says.

On the topic of building the sets, Edlund offers:

"It was really, really fun. We have a really great crew and it was an all-hands-on-deck collaboration between elements under the direction of [production designer] John Kasarda and him trying to pull the salient details out of me that would help him get the job done. Ultimately, we ended up developing a really, really good strategy where there’s a core set that we re-use; it had a Transformer quality to it. Pieces would come in and come out and it gave us a chance to expand our world of A.E.G.I.S., keep the overarching motifs the same, but give us lots and lots of different spaces to explore inside and everyone got into the fun."

The Tick's second season premieres on Amazon Prime on April 5.

Before that happens, head on down to the media gallery below for a glimpse at nine exclusive (and high-res!) photos from Season 2.