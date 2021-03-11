The Unholy: Jeffrey Dean Morgan investigates miracles in trailer for Sam Raimi-produced horror flick

Note to self: never be a skeptic in a religious horror movie. The Unholy — a new horror project executive produced by Sam Raimi — stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) as a disgraced journalist looking to regain his reputation with a juicy story about an alleged miracle healer named Alice (Cricket Brown).

He sees it as a chance to get back on top, but gets way more than he bargained for when he heads to New England and visits with the hearing-impaired young woman, who claims to have been visited by the Virgin Mary. She's convinced religious people from all over the globe, but it soon becomes rather apparent that her powers are not the work of a divine presence, but an evil one.

The film (which is based on James Herbert’s 1984 novel, The Shrine) marks the directorial debut of Evan Spiliotopoulos, screenwriter of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast and Paramount's upcoming Snake Eyes origin movie. Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and William Sadler (Bill & Ted Face the Music) co-star as members of the clergy.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of THE UNHOLY - Official Trailer (HD) | In Theaters Good Friday, April 2

Katie Aselton (Legion) and Diogo Morgado (Son of God) fill out the rest of the ensemble.

The Unholy is rated PG-13 and fittingly opens in theaters on Good Friday (April 2), just in time for Easter weekend. Say your prayers and check out a poster and production still below:

Credit: Sony Pictures

Credit: Sony Pictures