WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels adds Adriana Barraza; Swamp Thing adds Adrienne Barbeau; more

Today’s buzz is a celebration of killer women in genre, with a female-fronted horror film and some legendary supernatural TV casting. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Swamp Thing both added great actresses while The Wind showed off its trailer, which should be music to fans of all things spooky's ears. Also, a few finale dates to add to your calendar.

First off, frontier horror story The Wind dropped its trailer — from IFC Midnight — today after going through the festival circuit last year. The film stars Caitlin Gerard as Lizzy, who’s isolated in the west during the 1800s as secrets and evil haunt the outskirts. The natural is truly the home of the unnatural in this film - and now we have a trailer.

Take a look:

Video of The Wind - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight

Director Emma Tammi and writer Teresa Sutherland create a story that blends traditional horror stories and the aesthetic of westerns, all through the lens of a female-centric survival story. It doesn’t hurt that there’s some sort of creature out there on the prairie.

The Wind hits theaters on April 5.

Next up, Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels has added an Oscar nominee to its already stacked cast. Babel, Drag Me to Hell, and Thor’s Adriana Barraza will play Maria Vega in the follow-up to Penny Dreadful. Maria “is the powerful matriarch of the Vega family, who will go to any lengths to protect her children from the dangerous world of 1938 social politics, as well as from the chilling supernatural forces invading their lives,” according to a release.

Barraza joins Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, and Nathan Lane in the ‘30s-set story of murder and mythology in Los Angeles. Seedy murder mysteries aren’t stranger to L.A., which should provide an interesting update from the Victorian London surroundings fans are used to.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will start production later this year.

In another case of great casting, the James Wan-produced Swamp Thing series coming to DC Universe has added someone with some Swamp Thing bonafides.

Adrienne Barbeau starred in Wes Craven’s 1982 take on the superhero as Alice Cable and now she'll be appearing in the upcoming TV adaptation - though her character is still under wraps. Barbeau announced the news herself on Twitter.

Check it out:

The septuagenarian genre legend has been a standout in superhero, horror, and sci-fi fare forever, but now her age may provide some clues about her role in the upcoming series. Who do you think she'll play?

Swamp Thing will most likely hit the streaming service later this year.

Finally, The CW announced some of its finale dates for its many genre shows. Fans looking to program their schedules around the endings of their favorite series' seasons will no longer have to worry: Roswell, New Mexico ends on April 23, Supernatural on April 25, Arrow on May 13, The Flash on May 14, Riverdale on May 15, Supergirl and Charmed on May 19, and Legends of Tomorrow on May 20.