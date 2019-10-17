Thor: Love and Thunder story finished, but Thor's weight 'ongoing discussion' with Marvel

Thor has all the time in the world — or two years, to be precise — to decide which version (or versions) of Thor he wants to be before hammering onto movie screens in Thor: Love and Thunder. But director Taika Waititi says he’s already finished the story for the self-proclaimed strongest Avenger’s upcoming Phase 4 movie, and that the only remaining question mark is how big a costume size actor Chris Hemsworth will need to pick out.

“I’ve written it,” Waititi recently told Yahoo! Entertainment of Love and Thunder’s story, a remark that typically might suggest everyone’s already on the same page about whether Thor will revisit his portly look from Avengers: Endgame (and, presumably, some of the beer-chuggin’ emotional baggage that came with it).

But the director / aka voice of Korg said Thor’s on-screen look hasn’t been decided on, and that the debate over reviving “Lebowski” Thor or just letting that look enjoy a peaceful retirement in New Asgard is still a point of continuing discussion at Marvel Studios.

“This is an ongoing debate that we're still having at Marvel,” he explained. “‘Cause we're trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?”

That makes it sound as if Waititi knows the role each character will play in relation to the other — a pretty big deal in itself, considering all the fan speculation there’s been over how Natalie Portman’s return to the series as Jane Foster will fit in. But it also sounds as though the finished story has a certain amount of built-in flexibility, since Waititi is still hashing out with the studio the important detail of pegging exactly when, in the MCU timeline, Love and Thunder will unfold.

Whatever Waititi and Marvel agree on, the final decision will have everything to do with playing to Thor’s innate comedic strengths (not to mention, y’know, his actual superpowers). “I think we always want to keep changing it up with Thor,” Waititi said. “He’s so interesting when he's changing all the time.”

Settle in, because we’ve still got tons of time to wait. Thor: Love and Thunder crosses the Bifrost into theaters everywhere on Nov. 5, 2021.