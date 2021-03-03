Thunder Force: Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer struck with superpowers in madcap Netflix trailer

Watch out Marvel and DC, there are new superheroes in town...and they have absolutely no idea what they're doing! In the first trailer for Netflix's Thunder Force, Melissa McCarthy (Superintelligence) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) play a pair of estranged childhood friends who decide to fight crime when the latter develops a formula that grants abilities like super-strength and invisibility.

The only problem is they don't have the first clue about what it takes to be bona fide heroes. They need to learn — and fast — because a new breed of villain is on the rise, including a convenience store robber with crab claws for hands (played by Identity Thief's Jason Bateman). Bobby Cannavale, who recently appeared opposite McCarthy in Superintelligence, portrays the main antagonist, a sleazy politician-type looking to bring a city to its knees.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Thunder Force | Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Kevin Dunn (Transformers), and Melissa Leo (The Fighter) round out the talented cast.

"Working with Melissa has always been an amazing experience," Spencer told People this week. "She's extremely talented, kind, funny, the first person to arrive and the last one to leave the set. It was a delight to do scenes with her because she always brought something different to each take. Usually, something extremely hilarious! It was difficult for me to not break character and laugh…sometimes, I just couldn't help myself because there is only one Melissa McCarthy. She's the best there is!"

Check out the poster and another production still below:

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Written and directed by McCarthy's real-world husband, Ben Falcone, Thunder Force seems to make light of the superhero genre much like McCarthy's 2015 film Spy did to the...well, spy genre. The film marks McCarthy and Falcone's first team-up with Netflix, which is also developing a comedy series, God's Favorite Idiot, with the married couple.

The movie will punch its way onto Netflix Friday, Apr. 9.