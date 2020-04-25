9 adventurous time travel TV shows to go back and remember the world before lockdown

The world is a very different place than it was just a couple of months ago, to the point it can sometimes be hard to remember “normal” as we slowly come to grips with this new normal in the wake of the coronavirus. But ... what if we could just go back in time to a pre-pandemic world? Yeah, we have a few TV shows that could help with that.

As pretty much everyone stays inside to limit social interaction and slow the spread of the virus, folks are putting streaming services through their paces and bingeing a whole bunch of TV shows and movies. If you’ve already gorged on comfort viewing and worked to keep your mind sharp with some high-concept television, we have your next binge queue ready: Revisiting a more normal world with the help of time-traveling spaceships, body-hopping, and an old gym bag (yes, really).

We’ve pulled together a list of some excellent time-travel shows that skew more toward letting us explore the past and (recent) present in new ways. So, not a lot of apocalypse action to be had here (though we definitely recommend you binge more apocalyptic/future-y fare like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, 12 Monkeys, and Continuum, too!). Instead, we’re looking at shows with more of a time-travel adventure bent focused on the far-flung or recent past. From the biggies to deep cuts, these are some great time machines to jump into and distract yourself from reality.