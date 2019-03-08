First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases

For card-carrying Browncoats and Firefly fanatics around the globe, this past November helped rekindle their love for Joss Whedon's cult space Western with the November releases of Titan's Firefly Encyclopedia, Boom! Studios' shiny new Firefly comic series, and James Lovegrove's first-ever original Firefly novel, Big Damn Hero.

The next tie-in novel, The Magnificent Nine, is scheduled to arrive on March 26 from London-based Titan Books, but looking ahead to late 2019 and early 2020, expect a pair of enticing new Firefly releases that will further expand the mythology of this beloved property.

SYFY WIRE has your exclusive sneak peek:

Credit: Titan Books

First up is a mouthwatering offering for all Firefly foodies, aptly titled Firefly - The Big Damn Cook Book and written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel. Breaking into our orbit on Sept. 24, 2019, the book lets fans slip into their chef's aprons and start cooking their way across the Firefly universe using more than 70 recipes inspired by Whedon's short-lived TV show and spin-off feature film, Serenity.

Monroe-Cassel is the co-author of the New York Times bestseller A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, and here she has compiled a delicious addition to any self-respecting Firefly library, illustrated with colorful photos and step-by-step instructions for an appetizing galaxy of snacks, entrees, and desserts. From Simon’s protein birthday cake to River’s problematic ice planet, these out-of-this world recipes will keep you and your fellow Browncoats fortified for dangerous smuggling runs.

Credit: Titan Books

Then, moving on to 2020, a third original Firefly novel in the series titled The Ghost Machine will rocket into bookstores on March 17, 2020. This addition to your collection is again written by New York Times bestselling author James Lovegrove with Joss Whedon on board as consulting editor.

The storyline finds Mal and the intrepid crew taking possession of a mysterious sealed crate that they're being paid to transport to Badger. Once their paranormal cargo is safely tucked away aboard their trusty spaceship, River insists Mal should “space” it out of the airlock, insisting it contains ghosts. As supplies begin to run low, the crew find themselves besieged by recurring hallucinations of their deepest hopes and desires. River seems to be the only one unaffected, and frantically tries to awaken her mates while the fantasies turn bad and the ship begins to tumble out of control.

With a new novel and a cookbook on the way, you can bet that Firefly fans will have their appetites satiated... at least for now.