Go behind the mask of The Armorer in exclusive look at Titan's guide to 'The Mandalorian' Season 1

Laboring over her blue-flamed forge hammering out gleaming pieces of beskar steel, The Mandalorian's The Armorer is one of the most enigmatic characters in the Disney+ series.

A new deluxe companion book covering the making of the Star Wars spinoff's first season is being released next month by Titan Books — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive page spread starring the clan's laconic blacksmith to share. This is the way!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide To Season One lands in stores on May 18 as a 96-page hardback collector's edition showcasing detailed character profiles, episode plots, alien planet locations, pre-production props, behind-the-scenes secrets, never-before-seen stills, and a close peek behind-the scenes at how the gunslinging sci-fi show and its colorful new characters like IG-11 and Moff Gideon were born.

The Armorer is played by actress Emily Swallow, while the main stunts are performed by Lauren Mary Kim. According to her interview, Swallow's Spartan-looking helmet and heavy gloves were not easy to wear and caused limited visibility and limited her dexterity. However, as mentioned in her character spotlight, she was grateful that the costume allowed her to go without makeup every day.

"Just like the hammer that forges iron, the Armorer moulds and strengthens the sense of belonging of fellow Mandalorians," reads her description in the book. "Poised and collected, the Armorer rarely speaks, nor does she ever raise her voice; yet, her undisputed authority is acknowledged by all clan members, regardless of their rank or exploits. A skilled blacksmith, the Armorer often crafts and repairs gear for other Mandalorians. When Mando returned to the enclave with the reward beskar obtained by the Client, the Armorer forged him a full cuirass, pauldrons, and weapons."

Editor Jonatha Wilkins dove into the tie-in book project with a relish any true Star Wars fan can appreciate.

"From the first episode of the first season, Star Wars: The Mandalorian has captured the hearts and minds of not just the Star Wars fanbase but the TV audience in general, so to work on a special guide to that first season has been an absolute thrill," she tells SYFY WIRE. "I'm particularly enthused by some of the behind-the scenes images, many seen for the first time in this edition. Working on this title has certainly enhanced my appreciation of the show, and I hope that is also true for the readers as well."

Now check out our expanded preview for Titan Books' Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide To Season One (May 18) in the full gallery below.