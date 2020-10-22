Tom Holland is Nathan Drake in first tomb-raiding look at 'Uncharted' film

Tom Holland is ready to get his Indiana Jones on in a first look image of Nathan Drake from Sony's upcoming Uncharted adaptation. While some fans were skeptical about the wide-eyed Spider-Man actor playing a younger version of the Naughty Dog treasure hunter, this production still should put those fears to rest. Everything about the onscreen look (the hair, rolled-up shirt sleeves, leather gun holster, and cargo pants) are all video game accurate.

"It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate," reads Holland's caption on Twitter.

Penned by Iron Man screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, this project went through several setbacks, mainly the loss of directors like Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight. After so many production woes (including a multi-month hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic), it's pretty crazy to see some concrete evidence that the movie is actually happening. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) is directing.

Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle co-star in the film. Wahlberg is playing the role of Nathan's cigar-chomping mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Recently-leaked set photos revealed that Sully probably won't have his iconic mustache in this interpretation (maybe they're saving it for the sequels). Based on a photo shared by Naughty Dog today, it looks like Nolan North, who voices Drake in the games, might have some kind of cameo.

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games,” Holland said earlier this year. “So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”

X will indubitably mark the spot when Uncharted lands in theaters everywhere July 16, 2021.