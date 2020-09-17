WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian, Watchmen win Emmys; Uncharted set photos; Lumberjanes

Months after Baby Yoda the Child took the world by storm in the first season of Disney+'s hit series The Mandalorian, the tiny tot and his adopted father are also bringing home five Emmy Awards — and thus marking some of the newly-launched streaming platform's first few Emmy wins in the process.

The Star Wars-based series has been nominated for a total of 15 awards this year, including an Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series nomination for Giancarlo Esposito, whose Moff Gideon is set to become one of the primary antagonists of Season 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, who leant his voice to the droid IG-11, and scored himself a nomination in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category.

Five of The Mandalorian's Emmy wins so far were picked up on the third day of the Creative Arts Emmys, a group of categories that usually receives an un-televised award ceremony wherein all the winners are announced all in one night. However, due to safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the now-socially distanced ceremony has become spread out over five nights this week, before culminating in the Primetime Emmy Awards at the end of the week.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney & Mark Hill/HBO

Among the awards The Mandalorian has picked up since the week began are those for outstanding visual effects, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, and cinematography, all of which place the series in the lead so far, as the week continues.

Another genre-based series that snagged a total of four awards so far, was HBO's Watchmen. The show, which was based on the iconic comic series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons that The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof then adapted into a nine-episode series, scored a whopping 26 nominations in total. So far the show has brought home four of those, in the categories of outstanding sound mixing, single-camera picture editing, and cinematography in a limited series or movie, as well as outstanding for fantasy/sci-fi costumes.

Other genre shows to bring home the award in their respective categories include CBS's most recent Star Trek show, Picard, for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special, and Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Our very first Uncharted set photo has arrived and it shows Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake's mentor and friend, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Right off the bat, you'll notice three things about the character are missing: his gray hair, his mustache, and his cigar. Since the adaptation of the best-selling Naughty Dog video game franchise is an origin story (standing next to Wahlberg is Tom Holland, who plays treasure hunter Drake), we may be seeing very different interpretations of the iconic characters from the games. The image also shows that the camerman is adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing a face mask.

Take a look:

After numerous directors bowed out of the film, Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) became attached in January, and actually stuck around. The shoot was forced to shut down on its very first day due to coronavirus concerns, but filming picked back up over the summer. Earlier this week, Holland said that production "is going so well" and kicking his butt.

Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle are also a part of the cast.

Uncharted is scheduled to arrive in theaters July 16, 2021.

Lumberjanes, the BOOM! Studios comic series, is coming to an end this December after six years, the publisher announced this week. The story is set to conclude in a special, oversized issue entitled Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1. The creative team consists of cartoonist Kat Leyh (Snapdragon), series co-writer and co-creator Shannon Watters, artists Kanesha C. Bryant (Encyclopedia Lumberjanica) and Alexa Bosy (Lumberjanes: Somewhere That’s Green #1), and series co-creator and series artist Brooklyn Allen.

Per the release, the final story arc involves "the brave campers and counselors of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types ... in the fight of their lives against the mysterious force known as the Grey. Molly has discovered a deep and ancient forest magic which she hopes to use to protect her friends and the home they’ve all found at camp. But will she be strong enough to save everyone in the camp and the forest? Or is the all-encompassing, all-erasing Grey just too powerful for anyone to stop?"

Credit: BOOM! Studios

"When we announced End of Summer, we knew it would be the conclusion of a journey full of friendship, wonder, and fun for the Lumberjanes and for those of us who have wandered into the forest alongside them," Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios, said in a statement. "We’re so happy that so many readers, young and old, have found joy and adventure whenever they sat down to a new story with Jo, Mal, Ripley, April, Molly, and all the other beloved characters we’ve grown to love throughout the years. While this is the end of the Lumberjanes monthly comic book series for now, it’s not the end of the ‘Janes and new adventures, so stay tuned for more exciting news to come."

The comic (created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn Allen, and She-Ra creator Noelle Stevenson) was originally meant to be a limited series, but became so popular, that BOOM! decided to give it room to grow. Lumberjanes has won GLAAD Media and Eisner Awards, and even crossed over with the DC Universe. It's also led to middle-grade novels published by Amulet Books.