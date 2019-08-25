Tom Holland says his third Spider-Man film has already been pitched, describes it as 'something very different'

During his first-ever visit to Philadelphia at Keystone Comic Con, Tom Holland teased his third live-action Spider-Man film, teasing that it's already been pitched and will be "something very special and something very different" from what we saw in Homecoming and Far From Home, while having a deep personal connection to the actor's own life. Moreover, he gave an enthusiastic "of course!" when asked if Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) has a long-term romantic shot with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Holland also took a moment to tackle the headline-making split between Disney and Sony, which many see as Peter Parker's removal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Uh, it’s been a crazy week," he said, echoing his statement at D23 Expo yesterday. "The news came as a bit of a shock, but we’ve made five great movies … you guys have made it so special for me and it’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man. There’s definitely more to come ... I’m just really excited for everything ... It’s only gonna get bigger and better ... It’s pretty crazy."

“I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and to Sony [for] allowing me to continue to live my dream," added Holland. "We really tried to hone in on the high school thing … He’s the most relatable superhero that’s ever been … Peter Parker’s just a kid from Queens ... He's the best friend that doesn't judge...at all. He taught me so much about friendship and happiness and inclusion ... Without sounding corny, Peter Parker is like my best mate. I've learned so much from him."

At 23-years-old, Holland has become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but is still in awe that he gets to work with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio). In particular, he's idolized Jackson and Gyllenhaal since he was young, and has dreamed of collaborating with them for years.

“The coolest part of the process is getting to work with people I grew up watching … and sharing the screen with them … It feels like you’re stepping into this family-oriented soap opera," he explained before pivoting to his assessment of Downey Jr. “It’s nice to see someone at the top of their game and not be a d*** … He’s a standout super super super nice guy.”

Naturally, the conversation eventually turned toward the possible plot of the franchise's trilogy capper, and how Peter will handle the fact that his secret identity was revealed to the entire world by J. Jonah Jameson (a returning J.K. Simmons). Holland, who is notorious for innocently spoiling stuff all of the time, pulled a fun gag on the moderators and audience by talking into his microphone and pretending that the audio was no longer working.

"I appreciate the effort, but I’ve gotten really good at this now," he joked, later adding that he might switch to his native British accent in the next installment to help hide his character's identity.

When asked about his scrapped cameo for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Holland sort of dodged the question, perhaps hinting that it'll be repurposed for the sequel.

“When that came out, I was like, ‘We have so much work to do,'" he said. “I don’t actually know what my cameo was gonna be…That’s a lie, I totally do, but I can’t tell you … One day, we’ll have to bring Miles to the live-action screen. How we’ll do it, I don’t know, but it’ll be amazing.”