Spider-Man 3's Topher Grace jokingly spills 'No Way Home' idea when asked if his Venom returns in MCU sequel

Marvel fans won't have to wait until March 2022 for Sam Raimi's long-awaited return to the world of comic book movies in Multiverse of Madness. While the Evil Dead creator didn't direct Spider-Man: No Way Home, his fingerprints will be all over the blockbuster film (swinging into theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 17) via appearances from iconic baddies like Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and rumor has it maybe even Thomas Haden Church's Sandman.

That just leaves out James Franco's second generation Goblin and Topher Grace's Venom — both of whom appeared in Spider-Man 3. The latter star had some fun with Spidey fans during a recent Reddit AMA when asked if he'd be appearing in No Way Home. "Please keep it between us but yes, I am in it," Grace wrote jokingly, going on to provide a hilariously bogus set-up for how his character fits into the story along with a number of other cultural icons (not all of them related to comics).

"The plot starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bummed that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy sh** happens with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension. Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those 'energy circles' and they’re like 'It’s spider stompin' time.' Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other and I win (obvi), it’s like not even a fight — I just kick his ass immediately. Not to give too much away, but there are also some actors from the original '70s Spider-Man show, Aquaman, and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and, thanks to Disney, Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us."

In any case, fans of Venom will get their fill of all-out Symbiote madness when Let There Be Carnage exclusively hits the big screen in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 1. With Sony hyping up the mind-blowing nature of the movie's post-credits sequence, many have speculated that it'll set Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock on a direct collision course with Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Unless we're thinking about it all wrong, and Doctor Strange's disruption of the wider multiverse actually helps facilitate a meeting between Hardy's Brock and alternate versions of himself. Who's to say Mr. Grace isn't part of the grand scheme of things after all? After all, two Venoms are better than one.