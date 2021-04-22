Important Toy News: This week, you can play with kaijus, own a Tesla, and more

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So hold on tight to your money as your coinage and bills do their weekly wallet dive and transform into shelf candy on the way down. Because seriously — we have some mind-blowing toy goodies on the way.

Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we dive back into the toy box for another adventure down the rabbit hole that is new toys and collectibles announcements. Because this week, my toy collecting friends, we're kicking off with a jumbo-sized surprise straight out of Eternia...

Credit: Mattel

SHOGUN MASTER OF ETOYNIA

Mattel Creations is unveiling its latest mash-up — something that long-time fans of Mattel's Shogun Warriors toy line will find particularly interesting. That's right, ladies and gentlemen and toy collectors of all walks of life... Mattel Creations is bringing back the iconic Shogun Warriors, now called Shogun Masters, as a new modern classic canvas for collaboration.

Kicking off with Skeletor is a great starting point. It's battle-ready with missile-powered weapons that include one of his massive fists and his iconic Havoc Staff. This robot warrior stands nearly 2 feet tall and carries eight missiles that can be used as ammunition or snapped onto his boots and body armor. I think it's time to think about Mattel's entire catalog and see what else they can turn into a Machinder.

Shogun Warriors and Master of the Universe Skeletor will be available for sale starting Friday, April 23 from Mattel Creations.

Credit: Hot Toys

AHSOKA TOYNO

Keeping with the premium and impressive, we're going to check out the newest reveal from Hot Toys! To further expand The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is introducing a new 1/6th-scale collectible set from our proud DX Series, featuring Ahsoka Tano and Grogu. Pretty cool, right Star Wars fans?

The Ahsoka collectible figure features a meticulously crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and articulated head-tails, specialized physique, skillfully tailored outfit with fine details, a pair of lightsabers, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a cloak. The Grogu collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt and an articulated head and arms. This special set features a forest theme backdrop and display base along with a lantern to recreate the memorable scene when Ahsoka and Grogu first meet.

Ahsoka Tano and Grogu 1/6-Scale Collectible Set from Hot Toys, costs $315, and can be ordered from Sideshow Collectibles today. It will ship in Q3 2022.

Credit: Playmobil

HOW TO TOYN YOU DRAGON

How to Train Your Dragon is one of the more underrated franchises out there. I love this franchise and universe. And what would you know — PLAYMOBIL is a toy company I am absolutely wild about. So, what happens to my mind when these two amazing realities choose to combine?

I love the creativity PLAYMOBIL puts into its building kits. Sometimes we have playsets, and sometimes we have character sets. And that's exactly what we have today. Each kit comes with a dragon for you to build and the corresponding character complete with weapons and accessories. I love the bright, vibrant paint and colors present here. The faces on the dragons are brilliant and bright; PLAYMOBIL is really creating some dragons that evoke and wake my sense of adventure.

See you in the skies! You can find these sets available to order on Amazon and at Walmart.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

MONSTOYLAND

Mezco Toyz is getting monster-sized for a monster release, and today it's introducing 5 Points XL — a colossal addition to the nostalgic 5 Points line with the same fan-fueled fun, but bigger.

Inspired by the 1968 film Destroy All Monsters, this colossal crate of kaiju can barely contain Godzilla, Mothra, Anguirus, and Rodan! Seriously — this set includes all four monsters. Also included in this amazing set are accessories galore, including extra hands, extra heads, Mothra's web, bases, atomic breath… I can go on.

The Mezco 5 Points XL Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Set costs $85, ships December 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Super7

REN AND STOYMPY

We've all known for a while that Super7's Ren and Stimpy ReAction Figures were on their way, but that still doesn't make it any less of a surprise when they drop. Or when they look this flippin' incredible.

These toys look wonderful. Especially if you're still sitting on the stiff, unwelcoming Palisades figures of yesteryear. The new Super7 Ren and Stimpy ReAction Figure wave come simple and clean with three characters: Ren, Stimpy, and Powdered Toast Man. That's it, that's all you need. Hopefully, we will see George Liquor or Mr. Horse at some point… maybe even "Call the Poliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiice" Walrus or Robe Cigar Dad with some Rubber Nipple Knees, but for now, we are happy.

Super7 assures that these babies will be available soon.

Credit: NECA

UNIVERSAL MONSTOYS

While fans of NECA and Universal Monsters saw the announcement of the Frankenstein Monster figure earlier this year, it is exciting to note that the fun doesn't stop there. NECA has just announced that more figures from the Universal Monsters line are on the way, and it will include The Wolf Man, The Mummy, Dracula, and more.

I will literally lose my mind if Lon Chaney's Phantom of the Opera and/or Red Death is announced. My love for Lon Chaney Sr. knows no bounds. According to Randy Falk, NECA vice president and senior director of product development, "This line aims to create something hyper-realistic and ultra-detailed for people like me who grew up watching these amazing movies and have always longed for definitive versions."

Credit: Mattel

TOYSLA ROADSTER

Mattel announced the Drive Toward a Better Future campaign, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets, and packaging with 100 percent recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic by 2030. To illustrate these principles, Mattel is unveiling the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99 percent recycled materials and certified carbon neutral.

The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022. We're getting a first look now, though, and boy, this baby is pretty! Once I have this beauty in hand, I will be able to say that I'm a Tesla owner.

Credit: 100soft

DUMPSTOY FIRE

We've hit the end, my toy-loving friends, and we're celebrating with some heat and fire. Sure, 2021 is here and while healing is on the rise (and nothing can top the nightmare that was 2020), we are celebrating the heat with the 2021 edition of the Dumpster Fire by 100soft — now in Sunburn Red.

Snag yours today from FYE first for $25 starting now. More color editions are coming soon, so keep your eye on this fiery little trickster!