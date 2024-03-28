If you're a fan of Hiccup and Toothless, here's your first look at the brand-new theme park world created entirely around How to Train Your Dragon.

A First Fly-By of Universal Epic Universe's How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

After presenting an overview of the still in construction Universal Epic Universe theme park earlier this year, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed its first deep-dive on one of its five worlds: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

Universal Creative worked in conjunction with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures to create this scale re-creation of Berk, "the rugged, rocky world where raucous Vikings and rambunctious dragons live together in hilarious harmony" based on director Dean DeBlois' trilogy of films. The area features an entire village, a lagoon with 40-foot-tall Viking statues, thrill rides, an original musical show, play areas and a massive Mead Hall.

We break down what to expect in the world which opens, along with the rest of Epic Universe Theme Park, in Summer 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Overview

An Artist's rendering of A Dragon's Eye View Of The How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. Photo: Universal Parks

Like its been plucked right out of the frames of the How to Train Your Dragon films, Epic Universe's Isle of Berk is a fully realized village full of Vikings and dragons existing together. Per Universal Orlando Resort, the area will feature everything from "active dragons in their natural habitats and sheep attempting to disguise themselves as Terrible Terror dragons to sporadic bouts of fire" that guests can interact with throughout the area.

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Village Plaza. Photo: Universal Parks

There will be shops carrying dragon-related accessories and paraphernalia at the retailers: Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures. As its Florida, there will be plenty of cooling areas that include water-spitting dragons, fountains and observation areas where you will get wet.

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Nighttime Atmosphere. Photo: Universal Parks

What Rides Are At How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk?

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Fyre Drill. Photo: Universal Parks

While the Isle of Berk is a feast for the eyes, it's been created as an active testing grounds for your dragon-riding mettle. Placed throughout the area are several wet and dry play areas, a roller coaster, an aerial thrill ride, and character/dragon meet-and-greet areas for pictures and hugs.

Fyre Drill (above) is hosted by Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut who will put together teams of competitors inside dragon-headed boats where guests will blast water cannons at flame-like targets to practice putting out fires...a common dragon-incited problem for everyone living in Berk.

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is a family-friendly coaster that places brave Dragon Rider guests inside a winged flying machine glider that will whisk them on a flight alongside Hiccup and Toothless. The glider will even dip into the lagoon and reach speeds up to 45 mph!

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Racers Rally. Photo: Universal Parks

Te bravest of Dragon Riders can graduate to Dragon Racer’s Rally which straps guests into individual dragons to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Kids Attractions

An artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Viking Training Camp. Photo: Universal Parks

For those who need to work themselves into their Dragon Rider skills, the Viking Training Camp is a whole complex made for the youngest future riders so they can gain hands-on skills in a sprawling interactive adventure play camp. Kids can participate in a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and much more.

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's The Untrainable Dragon. Photo: Universal Parks

The Untrainable Dragon is an interactive stage show inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s “Untrainable” show. This dragon-filled live, musical spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless – You can't visit Berk and not meet the Viking and dragon who changed everything for their species! At the Haddock Paddock, guests can have their own meet-and-greet experience with the heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless. Plus, throughout the day, guests may also encounter other familiar Vikings and dragons while exploring Berk.

For the foodies, Berk offers the massive Mead Hall dining experience. As the village’s main gathering spot, the Mead Hall is where guests can have a sit down meal to enjoy "a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders." Aside from the Mead Hall, there food can also be purchased from the quick eat Spit Fyre Grill which features dragon flame-roasted options and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel for other quick bite options.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.