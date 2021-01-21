Important Toy News: Say 'I do' to WandaVision's wedding ring bling, plus Hamilton and TMNT-inspired toys

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So hold on tight to your money as your coinage and bills do their weekly wallet escape. Because seriously — we have some mind-blowing toy goodies on the way. Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we check out toys and all write those letters to Summer Santa telling him how good we've been. And trust — we're all ready for some sweet, tasty, shelf candy!

Credit: Funko

FUNKO FAIR

Extra, extra, read all about it! Funko is bringing us to the fair — the Funko Fair, that is. Funko Fair is a 10-day event that began on Jan 19. Every day until Jan. 29, Funko is revealing masses of brand-new Pop! vinyl figures, plush toys, Vinyl Soda figures, keychains, and more! Inventory is limited and some of these pieces are going fast (cough, Vinyl Soda Beetlejuice, cough) so make sure that you bookmark the page at your favorite collectibles site (I like Entertainment Earth and BigBadToyStore, personally) and don't let any of these goodies pass you by!

Credit: Flame Toys

MODEL JOE

Flame Toys is bringing the fire with some brand new G.I. Joe-inspired toys and model kits! You know that I love model kits and have recommended many Flame Toys kits to building fans. But now, Flame Toys is expanding its catalog to include G.I. Joe.

Gauging from the Furai Model Kits we've seen from Flame Toys in the Transformers line, we know we are in for some good stuff. The big two for the first wave are Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, and we're guessing that they will be at a 6-inch scale. Both kits seem to have a lot of detailed joints and accessories to boot. Flame Toys is also creating a new line called Hito Kara Kuri, also including G.I. Joe toys, which will include more traditionally styled action figures.

Credit: Quantum Mechanix

DARKWING DISNEY

Quantum Mechanix (QMx), creators of the Q-Fig, are showing off a whole new world of Disney Magic, all available for preorder now. Q-Figs typically cost in the $20-$30 range and stand about 4 inches tall. The new wave includes Darkwing Duck, Goliath and Demona from Gargoyles, and The Rocketeer.

This entire wave of Disney Q-Figs is available for preorder at BigBadToyStore today!

Credit: Playmates

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TOYTLES

Turtle Power! Can you believe these beautiful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure six-packs that Playmates is creating? As the original and master license holder of TMNT, Playmates has nailed that classic Turtles look and feel that will appeal to old fans and new ones.

Today, Playmates is showing off two packs that will definitely evoke the feels for retro toy lovers, all packaged in beautiful boxes — complete with a handle! You can order either the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Rotocast Action Figure 6-Pack Previews Exclusive for $89.99 and/or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Villains Mutant Module Rotocast Action Figure 6-Pack Previews Exclusive for $99.99 — both will ship June 2021.

Credit: NECA

COBRA KAI CRAZY

The world is Karate Kid and Cobra Kai crazed, and now you can wave your fandom flag without paying extra on the secondary market! BigBadToyStore has NECA's multipacks back in store for you to add to your collection today!

First up is the Daniel and Johnny two-pack for $69.99 (shipping August 2021). These clothed action figures show Daniel and Johnny in their karate uniforms, ready to compete in the All-Valley Karate Championships. Included in the two-pack are a trophy accessory, replica poster, and floor mat. Each fully articulated figure stands approximately 8 inches tall and features an authorized likeness.

Also available for preorder is a three-pack of Karate Kid figures for $104.99. These clothed action figures include Daniel, Mr. Miyagi, and Johnny in his skeleton costume. Daniel comes with a bonsai tree, chopsticks, and sanding pads. Mr. Miyagi comes with a bonsai tree and chopsticks. Skeleton Johnny comes with a headset.

Credit: Iron Studios

FLAWLESS VICTORY FOR MORTAL KOMBAT

Mortal Kombat is one of my favorite video game franchises of all time. And with that comes, you know it, my obsession with Raiden, the best God of Thunder since Gene Simmons.

Iron Studios does incredible work and the announcement of its upcoming Raiden statue (at a very good price) is so incredibly exciting. Via Iron Studios, "Mortal Kombat is a martial arts tournament that takes place between different kingdoms or dimensions from generation to generation, and needs to be won ten times in a row to guarantee the winner the chance to dominate the competition's realm. Raiden is the protector of the earth plan and one of the few to appear in every game in the franchise." You can preorder this statue at BigBadToyStore for $184.99 today and it will ship in the third quarter of 2021. TOASTY!

Credit: TeeRico

DON'T WASTE YOUR SHOT... AT THESE HAMILTON TOYS

Entertainment Earth is teaming up with the musical Hamilton, Fair Fight, and TeeRico in a collectible effort that protects voters and lovers of wooden toys. For $9.99, fans of Hamilton can purchase an Alexander Hamilton Pin Mate wooden figure. The three-pack, featuring Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, can be ordered today for $29.99.

Credit: Entertainment Earth

WANDA, WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOUR RINGS?

There is nothing better than jewelry and fandom combining, and today, Entertainment Earth is showing off a glorious exclusive celebrating the WandaVision television show!

Display your love and devotion to the superhero in your life with this beautiful matching prop replica wedding ring set! The WandaVision Wedding Rings Prop Replica Three-Piece Set — Entertainment Earth Exclusive is fashioned after the rings seen in the TV series. All three rings are made of stainless steel, and Wanda's two rings measure approximately a women's size 7, while Vision's ring measures approximately a men's size 10.

You can only get these from Entertainment Earth, and quantities are limited, so order yours now so you don't miss out! It costs $59.99 and can be ordered from Entertainment Earth today.