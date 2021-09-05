TV THIS WEEK: 'Lucifer' returns; 'Frogger' on Peacock; 'Chucky' marathon and SurrealEstate on SYFY; Malignant

We have plenty of big premieres this week — including a wild new game show on Peacock, a Netflix fan favorite's return, a James Wan horror blockbuster, and a killer marathon featuring everyone's favorite murderous doll.

The Warner Bros. experiment on HBO Max continues with a fresh genre release this week, as James Wan's new horror pic Malignant hits the streamer and theaters simultaneously. Netflix has the premiere of the final season of hit series Lucifer and Peacock has the premiere of the new video game-based game show Frogger.

Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has a Chucky marathon and a new episode of SurrealEstate; The CW has a new Supergirl and Stargirl; and AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead's super-sized final season, plus the second season premiere of Shudder horror anthology Creepshow. Fox has a new LEGO Masters, and Disney+ has a new installment of its MCU animated series What If...?.

Check out the full list below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Labor Day Child's Play Marathon (SYFY), Monday

Celebrate Labor Day with an all-day marathon to get ready for the upcoming SYFY original series Chucky, which premieres October 12. Catch up on the films: Child's Play (1988), Child's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017).

Video of Child&#039;s Play (1988) - Dr. Death&#039;s Voodoo Scene (7/12) | Movieclips

Frogger (Peacock), Thursday

SERIES PREMIERE: The show Frogger brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami. Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy, and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America's finest FROGGER and jump away with $100,000?

Video of Frogger | Official Trailer | Peacock Originals

Malignant (HBO Max), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Director James Wan – architect of The Conjuring universe – returns to his roots with a completely new and original horror thriller. Paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, Madison's (Annabelle Wallis) torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Video of Malignant – There&#039;s Nobody There Clip

Lucifer (Netflix), Friday - Season 6

SEASON PREMIERE: All bad things must come to an end. The final season of Lucifer.

Video of Lucifer: Everything We Can Tell You About The Final Season | Netflix

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "White Wedding"

Susan works to keep a dream wedding from becoming a nightmare and the Donovan House strikes back.

Video of The Perfect House From Hell | SurrealEstate Highlights (S1E8) | SYFY

MONDAY

Labor Day Child's Play Marathon (SYFY), Monday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "National Finals 2"

The finals continue in Las Vegas, where the competitors face up to eight supersized obstacles on Stage 1, including Split Decision, where the ninjas much choose between an upper body obstacle or a balance obstacle, in hopes of advancing to Stage 2.

Video of Can Weatherman Joe Moravsky Handle the Pressure? | American Ninja Warrior

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Goodnight Elizabeth"

Liz's plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel and Michael in danger; Eduardo confides in Alex.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Welcome To Earth | The CW

Toy Story 4 (Freeform), Monday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep.

Video of Toy Story 4 | Official Trailer

Creepshow (AMC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Model Kid; Public Television of the Dead"

SEASON 2 PREMIERE: The most recent season of the Shudder original series comes to AMC. Joe's closest friends are the model toys of his favorite scary movie monsters; a public TV station is overwhelmed when the appraisal of an antique book summons a dark force.

Video of Creepshow Season 2 - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

TUESDAY

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Cliffhanger!"

The teams must build a gravity-defying castle off a giant LEGO cliff.

Video of Preview: Grand Prize Hangs In The Balance | Season 2 Ep. 11 | LEGO MASTERS

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter Five"

As Pat and Courtney clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near; Cindy's plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 2 Episode 5 | Summer School: Chapter Five Promo | The CW

History's Greatest Mysteries (History), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Expedition Bermuda Triangle"

A search into the extreme depths of the Bermuda Triangle, where five American torpedo bombers and the search plane dispatched to find them disappear without a trace in December 1945.

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Twice in a Lifetime"

Nisha wants the island to help her decide whether to marry her parents' proposed match or her longtime boyfriend.

Video of FANTASY ISLAND - Official Trailer (HD)

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Still I Rise"

Supergirl intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation; Supergirl recruits Orlando to help her win over the city.

Video of Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 9 | I Need Your Help Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 5

Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Video of “The Lost Books” Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ What If…? | Disney+

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats"

After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale unexpectedly; Veronica gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot; Toni steps in to help Tabitha and Veronica land a deal.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 15 | The Return Of The Pussycats Promo | The CW

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Photo Op"

Archer and Lana face off against snakes, crocodiles and mercenaries to reunite a family.

Video of Archer | Photo Op - Season 12 Ep. 4 Preview | FXX

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Blood Buffet"

The dark history of Provincetown and its residents is brought to light.

Video of American Horror Story: Double Feature | Doris is Kept in Hospital - Season 10 Ep.3 Highlight | FX

THURSDAY

Frogger (Peacock), Thursday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Titans (HBO Max), Thursday - Episode 7

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus), Thursday - "An Embarrassment of Dooplers"

Focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Video of Star Trek: Lower Decks | Easter Eggs (S2, E4) | Paramount+

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "The Price of Immortality"

Talon and Zed see ominous visions beneath the Outpost; Garret tests his relationship with Talon; Janzo solves the riddle of an old relic.

Video of The Outpost | Season 4 Trailer | The CW

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Gail"

An old flame returns, and an ancient vehicle is resurrected.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer - Season 3 | FX

FRIDAY

Malignant (HBO Max), Friday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Lucifer (Netflix), Friday - Season 6

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "White Wedding"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Futurama Marathon (SYFY), Friday

SYFY will have an all-day (and night) marathon of everyone's favorite, 3001-set sci-fi animated series Futurama. So if you're looking for something to just binge all day, this should do the trick.

Video of FUTURAMA | Season 5, Episode 1: Saving The Plant | SYFY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday - "Ancient Warrior Fortress"

Satellite images reveal a mountaintop structure in Scotland that appears to be a centuries-old fortified settlement; an investigation uncovers ancient stone carvings that may link the site to an enigmatic warrior civilization.

SUNDAY

EVIL (Paramount Plus), Sunday - "U Is for U.F.O"

The hit horror series returns for the back half of its second season. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.

Video of Evil | Times When Evil Was Straight Nightmare Fuel | Paramount+

Beetlejuice (SYFY), Sunday 9 p.m.

A ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a newly dead couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.

Video of Beetlejuice (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Fantasy Island (Fox), Sunday 8:30 p.m. - "The Big Five Oh"

When old friends Nettie, Camille and Margot come to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays, their fantasies expose fault lines in their friendship.

Video of Preview: A Love Crossroad | Season 1 Ep. 5 | FANTASY ISLAND

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Rendition"

Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past.

Video of &#039;Maggie VS the Reapers&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 1103 | The Walking Dead

Talking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - "On The Walking Dead 1104"

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Alanna Masterson and a surprise Walking Dead cast member discuss the Season 11 episode of The Walking Dead, "Rendition"; hosted by Chris Hardwick.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.