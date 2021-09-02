Chucky’s 5 most disturbing kills: Seem 'em all during SYFY’s Labor Day Child’s Play marathon

It’s a day off for many hard workers out there, which means it’s time to play! We know someone who always wants to play…Chucky! That’s why on Monday, Sept. 6, SYFY is airing a Child’s Play marathon you won’t want to miss — or else.

As we await his arrival this weekend and for the premiere of SYFY and USA’s original Chucky series this fall, it seemed like a good time to revisit Chucky’s greatest kills. He is, after all, pretty fond of a little chaos.

If you want to revisit these moments yourself, you can catch up with your friend ‘til the end with Child’s Play (1988), Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017), all on SYFY this weekend. You can check out SYFY’s full programming schedule here.