TV THIS WEEK: Stargirl and The 100 premieres; Celebrity Escape Room; Ready or Not on HBO

The summer is always a weird time for TV, and with a global pandemic underway, it's only getting weirder. So this week is a mix of midseason sci-fi shows, some outside-the-box reality TV fare, and a great movie or two. Let's dig in.

The CW is definitely leading the charge this week when it comes to premieres, dropping the new superhero series Stargirl and the new season of long-running sci-fi saga The 100. Of course, Stargirl is also a DC Universe original (The CW is also set to air fellow DC Universe series Swamp Thing this fall), but it should fit in nicely with the network's lineup.

As for the reality TV stuff, it's a grab bag of genre-adjacent ideas that could actually be kinda fun while we all kick back on the couch to keep on flattening the curve. NBC has Celebrity Escape Room, with Jack Black hosting a who's who of celebs as they try to bust out of a puzzle room. Fox has something with a bit more American Gladiators-style flair in Ultimate Tag, which is basically what it sounds like — an anything-goes game of tag. Which sounds just goofy enough to actually be entertaining.

Digging a bit deeper, there's plenty of other stuff on the docket: HBO has the network premiere of the fantastic thriller Ready or Not; The CW has new episodes of Roswell, New Mexico and DC's Legends of Tomorrow (which is putting its own spin on the zombie apocalypse this week); FX has a new What We Do in the Shadows; DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn; Amazon Prime is dropping the new season of Homecoming; plus a whole lot more.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: When Courtney's seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara, stepfather Pat and stepbrother Mike, she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes. Note: The series hits DC Universe a day early.

Video of Stargirl | Premieres May 18| Watch on DC Universe

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "From the Ashes"

SEASON PREMIERE: Clarke and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Extended Trailer | The CW

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "You Better Run!"

SERIES PREMIERE: Competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. Meet the first set of contestants and taggers.

Video of It&#039;s Time To Play Some Tag | Season 1 | ULTIMATE TAG

Celebrity Escape Room (NBC), Thursday 8PM

SERIES PREMIERE: Ben Stiller brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in spectacular style with "Celebrity Escape Room." Jack Black serves as host and all knowing Game Master, putting celebrity players to the test as they all work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of colorful, themed puzzle rooms.

Video of Introducing Celebrity Escape Room - Red Nose Day 2020

Ready or Not (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons.

Video of READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

MONDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "American Woman"

Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael and Maria set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex's mother grew up after uncovering a cryptic message from the past. Meanwhile, Cameron encourages Liz to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo gets detained.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 10 | American Woman Promo | The CW

Creepshow (AMC), Monday 10PM - "All Hallows Eve," "The Man in the Suitcase"

Teens who go trick-or-treating are met with fear instead of smiles and sweets; Justin brings home the wrong suitcase and is shocked to find a living man stuffed inside.

Video of Creepshow: Resurrected | Behind the Scenes

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Pilot"

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "I Am Legends"

After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine's house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 13 | I Am Legends Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Pacific Rim Uprising (FX), Wednesday 8:30PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity.

Video of Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) - Giant Monsters Attack Japan Scene (7/10) | Movieclips

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "From the Ashes"

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "Witchbomb"

Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from basic training; Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission; and Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

Video of Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 1 Finale Trailer | Good Vs. Evil

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "You Better Run!"

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "The Return"

The vampires offer shelter to an old nemesis who's down on his luck.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2 Ep. 7: The Return Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Celebrity Escape Room (NBC), Thursday 8PM

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "A Voice in the Dark"

Tia attacks Bristol Cove; Ben, Maddie and Ryn look for a cure for Xander's illness; Baby Hope tries to reconnect with Ryn.

Video of Siren 3x09 Sneak Peek Clip 3 &quot;A Voice in the Dark&quot;

FRIDAY

Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon Prime), Friday

SEASON PREMIERE: The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with new twists and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

Video of HOMECOMING | Teaser Trailer – New Mystery on Prime Video May 22, 2020

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Inner (Para) Demons"

The eighth episode of Harley Quinn's second season, streaming on DC Universe.

Video of Harley Quinn 2x08 Promo &quot;Inner (Para) Demons&quot; (HD) Kaley Cuoco DC Universe series

Red Sparrow (FX), Friday 7PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

Video of Red Sparrow | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Alex, I'll Take Pickpockets and Monkeys for $1,000"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Turco, Leon Etienne, The Sacred Riana, Chipper Lowell and Jay Jay.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Dial M For Masters | Season Trailer | The CW

SATURDAY

Ready or Not (HBO), Saturday 8PM

SUNDAY

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 8PM - "Prepare to Brace"

Layton uses his new position as train detective to investigate the murder while gathering intelligence for the revolution on the side; Melanie faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.

Video of Snowpiercer: Tailies Plan a Rebellion (Clip) | TNT

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Beautiful Monster"

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Video of Sneak Peek: End of Game | Killing Eve Sundays at 9pm | BBC America &amp; AMC

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Children of the Royal Sun"

Josefina confides in Sister Molly, who's shocked to discover Josefina is Tiago's sister; Tiago and Lewis' investigation takes them to the Vega House; Townsend gets a lecture about his personal life; Tiago confronts Mateo.

Video of Next on Episode 4 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

Harley Quinn (SYFY), Sunday 12AM - "Harley Quinn Highway," "Devil's Snare," "The Final Joke"

SEASON 1 FINALE: Harley must rescue Ivy from the clutches of Scarecrow, who's trying to harvest her pheromones to make a super toxin that turns plants into sentient monsters. Then: Harley thinks the Legion of Doom is behind Ivy's capture and the tree monsters currently ravaging Gotham, but it's a trap. Then: Harley has her final showdown with the Joker.

Video of Harley Quinn | Official Trailer 1 | Sunday Nights Starting May 3 at 11pm | SYFY

