TV THIS WEEK: The Witcher anime and 'SEE' premiere; Supergirl and EVIL return; SurrealEstate

This week brings some big season premieres with A-list stars and franchises, some snazzy midseason returns, and a whole lot more — let's dig in.

For fans of The Witcher still waiting on Season 2, Netflix has a great warm-up act with the new anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. If you're looking for something crazy-high on the production value scale, Apple TV+ has the second season premiere of its ambitious genre series SEE, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Oh, and want some hilarious super-spy action? Archer is back with a new season.

On the return side of things, the back half of Supergirl's final season flies in on The CW, while Paramount Plus' acclaimed horror series EVIL (which has already locked in a third season renewal) is back following a midseason break. Digging deeper, SYFY has a new SurrealEstate; AMC has a new The Walking Dead; Disney+ has a new episode of its animated MCU series Marvel's What If…?; and Fox has new installments of LEGO Masters and Fantasy Island.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix), Monday

PREMIERE: Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises he must face the demons of his past.

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Welcome Back, Kara"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: As Supergirl and Zor-El make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together; their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.

SEE (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Quarantine"

The team locks down in the office to isolate and destroy a murderous demon that followed them home.

Evil (Paramount Plus), Sunday - "S Is for Silence"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Kristen is hired by the Catholic Church to determine if a serial killer is possessed by a demon.

MONDAY

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix), Monday

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Semifinals 4"

The semifinals conclude in Los Angeles as competing ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles; for Split Decision, ninjas must choose between an upper body and balance obstacle; the top two runs of the night will face off in the Power Tower.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Killing Me Softly With His Song"

Liz makes the choice to lie to Heath; Maria and Rosa stand up to Jordan; Isobel does some digging into Jones.

TUESDAY

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter Three"

After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike pleads with Pat to let him join the team; after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade.

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Land & Sea"

The remaining five duos are split into individual challenges; five must build land creatures, while their partners make creations inspired by the sea.

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Quantum Entanglement"

Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her; disillusioned physics professor Charles wants to know if there is something more out there.

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Welcome Back, Kara"

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Tuesday 10 p.m. - "Revolution, Part 1"

The Camarilla bring the fight to Fort Salem; Raelle, Abigail, Tally, and their allies are forced to make impossible, world-changing choices.

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's What If...? (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 3"

Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 9"

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars (Disney+), Wednesday - "The Mandalorian"

A documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (FX), Wednesday 7 p.m.

PREMIERE: Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe.

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs"

While helping Eric deal with his PTSD, Archie is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army; to find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty and Tabitha come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop's; Cheryl extends an invitation to Kevin. wrong.

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Identity Crisis"

SEASON PREMIERE: Archer and the gang just saved the world from a nuclear catastrophe and their reward is five nights in a rat-infested Moldovan hotel.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Cape Fear"

A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter; once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known.

Hunting Atlantis (Discovery), Wednesday 10:12 p.m. - "Pyramid at Sea"

Stel and Jess investigate a mysterious Greek island where an advanced ancient civilization built a massive marble pyramid.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus), Thursday - "Episode 3"

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan, the series focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday - "The Power of the Masters"

Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key; Tobin and Falista have an extraordinary meeting; Wren and Janzo unleash a menace, causing Garret and Zed to go on a hunt.

FRIDAY

SEE (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2 Premiere"

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Quarantine"

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Circles of Ancient Magic"

Satellite images capture a mysterious stone structure of two enormous concentric circles in the English countryside; an archaeologist discovers a pagan landscape saturated in myth that may be linked to ancient magicians of King Arthur.

SUNDAY

Evil (Paramount Plus), Sunday - "S Is for Silence"

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Acheron Part 2"

Maggie's mission takes the team through a subway tunnel, challenged by lurking walkers and a recalcitrant Negan; with Eugene's group, Yumiko seeks answers about her brother and demands expedited processing into the Commonwealth.

UFO (Showtime), Sunday 9 p.m. - "104"

When an acclaimed Harvard psychiatrist investigates the phenomenon of alien abductions, he proves that these bizarre experiences can't be so eagerly dismissed.

Talking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10:14 p.m. - "On The Walking Dead 1102"

Josh McDermitt, Emily Kinney and Lauren Cohan discuss the Season 11 episode of The Walking Dead, "Acheron: Part II," hosted by Chris Hardwick.

*TV listing information via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.