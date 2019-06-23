Two new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures shorts spotlight Boba Fett and Han Solo

Whether you've just returned from the Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland's Star Wars Land, are reading the latest Marvel Star Wars comic, or are just dreaming of December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, take a pause in your day to ingest this latest pair of Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts starring your favorite bounty hunter and smuggler, Boba Fett and Han Solo.

These bite-sized Star Wars treats delivered fresh out of the Disney/Lucasfilm oven via the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel are aimed at a slightly younger Star Wars audience but are certainly entertaining to fans of all ages.

Video of Official Trailer | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

The first half-dozen Galaxy of Adventures toons debuted last fall and are crafted using remixed animated interpretations of classic Star Wars Saga sequences blended with authentic sound effects and screen dialogue by director Barry Kelly and Titmouse Animation. Weekly offerings are sprinkled across the online site and the official webpage at StarWarsKids.com and include Fun Facts clips educating us on the billion-dollar franchise's broad range of aliens, monsters, spaceships, and droids.

That notorious jet-packed bounty hunter Boba Fett starts us out in the first of two new animated amusements. Witness how this fierce Mandalorian warrior becomes the most feared assassin in the galaxy, blasting deadly missiles from his back, zooming in for the kill, encasing Han in carbonite, and piloting his wicked starship, the Slave I.

Video of Boba Fett - The Bounty Hunter | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Then launch yourself into the second toon chronicling the dangerous exploits of that scruffy scoundrel, Han Solo, and his rise to legendary status through the ranks to become one of the greatest Rebellion heroes of the Star Wars realm. From his daring deeds aboard the Death Star to the icefields of Hoth and the forest moon of Endor, Solo stacks the deck in his favor when it comes to epic-level experiences.

Video of Han Solo - From Smuggler to General | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Double up on this dynamic pair of Galaxy of Adventures shorts and let us know if you're enjoying these fun Star Wars animated gems from Barry Kelly and his talented crew.