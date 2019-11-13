Mark Wahlberg joins Tom Holland in Uncharted movie as the cigar-chomping Sully

The live-action Uncharted movie has found its Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the form of Mark Wahlberg, Variety has confirmed. Fans of the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name know that Sully is the mustachioed, cigar-chomping, and treasure-loving friend/mentor of Nathan Drake.

In this film, Drake will be portrayed by the MCU's Peter Parker, Tom Holland.

As Variety points out, Wahlberg (Transformers: The Last Night) was once going to play Nathan when David O. Russell (American Hustle) was still attached to direct the project years ago. "With Sony transforming the project into an origin story, Wahlberg wanted to return to the movie in some capacity," reads the report.

This is the first major bit of casting for the film since Holland boarded the blockbuster two years ago. We imagine that the production is currently looking for its Elena Fisher, a journalist who falls in love with Nathan and eventually marries him.

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy & Naughty Dog

Travis Knight (CEO of Laika Studios and director of Paramount's Bumblebee) is now helming Uncharted, which had also tapped Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg to direct at different points in time.

Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins are writing the screenplay. Marcum and Holloway co-wrote the first Iron Man movie in 2008, while Judkins is serving as showrunner on Amazon's Wheel of Time adaptation.

Very much inspired by the likes of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider, the Uncharted games are all about dangerous, globe-trotting adventures centered on the mysteries of ancient history and the rare treasures it can sometimes yield.