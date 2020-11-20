WIRE Buzz: 21 Jump Street team tackling Universal monster movie; Batman beautifies Burbank; more

Universal Pictures appears to be continuing its bold new take on the studio's stable of classic movie monsters. This time, the gang behind 21 Jump Street is making what sounds like a comedic monster-themed thriller. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, Phil Lord and Chris Miller – y’know, the Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse guys – are developing an as-yet untitled monster movie for Universal, along with Channing Tatum (Jupiter Ascending), who’s on board to star.

Although details about the story or which monster or monsters will be featured aren’t being disclosed, Deadline is describing the project as “a modern-day, tongue-in-cheek thriller inspired by Universal’s classic monster legacy.” Wes Tooke (Colony) is writing the script based on a treatment by Reid Carolin (22 Jump Street). Scawwy!

This is one of multiple projects being made to revive Universal's monster movies. After director Leigh Whannell & Co. turned The Invisible Man into a huge hit, the studio has gone headlong into a creator-driven approach over a shared continuity among films. Universal also has a Dracula movie and a seemingly wildly reimagined version of Wolfman starring Ryan Gosling in the works, among other projects that feel unlikely to lead to a crossover film (though, stranger crossovers have happened).

Next, DC Comics is mirroring the conclusion of Nolan's 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises and unveiling a large statue of Batman in Burbank, thanks to a partnership between the comics publishing giant and tourism group Visit Burbank.

Based on the iconic comic book hero and character design by DC’s chief creative officer Jim Lee featured in Batman: Hush, the bronze statue commemorating the Caped Crusader was revealed Friday in the AMC Walkway in downtown Burbank. Digital sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra reimagined Lee’s design for the statue, which was crafted by the artisans at Burbank’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication.

Check out the seven-and-a-half-foot tall, 600-pound statue below:

Credit: DC

Credit: DC

Maybe not the giant bronze statue of Batman we deserve, but the giant bronze statue we need. Oh, who are we kidding? It's the giant bronze statue of Batman we both need AND deserve!

The second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finally has a premiere date. Fans rejoiced when NBC picked up the musical TV series for a second season in June, though we still had to wait to find out when the show would grace the screen once again.

That wait is now over — the show’s official Twitter handle confirmed today that the second series will premiere on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

The show revolves around Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a young woman who, at the end of Season 1 (spoilers!) is struggling to deal with the death of her father while still hearing people’s internal thoughts expressed to her via song. The show was a critical success and picked up a fervent fanbase when it made its way to digital.

In addition to Levy, the cast includes Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, and Mary Steenburgen. You can catch up on the first season on Peacock before Season 2’s premiere early next year.

