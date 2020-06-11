WIRE Buzz: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist renewed; Pyre joins Gaming Bundle for Racial Justice; more

Fans of the musically inclined television series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will sing for joy today. The show’s Twitter account confirms that NBC has picked up the show for a second season. Deadline suggests that fans could be looking at a potential 13 episodes.

The show focuses on the travails of the Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a woman working in San Francisco’s tech scene who suddenly finds herself able to hear the thoughts of those around her through popular songs. In the first season, Zoey grapples with her newfound ability and ultimately uses it as a way to connect with her family, her love interests, and pretty much everyone else around her.

The first season’s finale was a heart-wrenching one that also left a lot of questions unanswered. And while we still don’t know exactly when the show will be coming back, fans are likely grateful that they’ll be able to follow Zoey as she deals with the pain and grief from the end of the last season.

In the meantime, Season 1 will be available for streaming when NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, launches in July.

Pyre, a popular party-based RPG created by Supergiant Games, has joined more than 1,500 other works taking part in itch.io’s Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality. Proceeds from the bundle, which gamers can purchase for pay-what-you-want with a minimum of $5, will be evenly split between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund.

itch.io, an open video game marketplace for independent digital creators, established the fundraiser in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people,” according to the fundraising page. “We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected.”

To date the effort has raised over $5 million, with developers adding games to the deal each day. Those who buy the bundle now will get access to any additional games added later on. The deal ends on June 15th, however, and itch.io emphasizes that the games do not come with a Steam card but are downloaded directly from their platform.

Following in the footsteps of larger pop culture cons moving online, like San Diego Comic-Con, Tor Books in partnership with Den of Geek is hosting Tor Con this weekend, a virtual convention that’s bringing together some of SFF’s biggest authors to talk books and answer fan questions.

The event kicked off this evening with the release of a pre-recorded discussion between well-known and much-loved SFF authors Brandon Sanderson and Christopher Paolini. Live discussions continue through the weekend, however, with Neil Gaiman and V.E. Schwab kicking off the first live conversation on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Over a dozen authors will take place in the event over the next three days, including several Hugo and/or Nebula award winners like Mary Robinette Kowal, P. Djèlí Clark, and Nnedi Okorafor.

Credit: Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Other events include live readings, panel discussions, and one session titled “Chaotic Communal Storytime,” where authors K.A. Doore, S.L. Huang, Arkady Martine, and Kit Rocha will take writing prompts from the online audience and create a brand-new story live.

And perhaps the best news — signing up for these panels is free. See which ones catch your eye here, and sign up before they hit capacity (a thing that can even occur in the virtual world).