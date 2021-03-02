Limitless director back on sci-fi drugs in first psychedelic trailer for space thriller 'Voyagers'

Neil Burger, the writer-director who introduced audiences to the knowledge-enhancing pill known as NZT-48 in 2011's Limitless, returns to the world of controlled sci-fi substances with the first teaser trailer for Voyagers. First announced in early 2019, the Huxleyan film is set in a future where a group of young men and women — specially bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on a cosmic expedition to colonize a distant planet.

The crap predictably hits the fan when the participants start to uncover terrible secrets about their mission — like the fact that they're being drugged without consent. The ship eventually descends into chaos as the youthful crowd defies their training and dives headfirst into base impulses of fear, lust, hunger, and power. Oh boy, someone better break out the conch before things really spiral out of control.

Voyagers looks to be a combination of everything Burger learned from his previous outings: The Illusionist, Limitless, and Divergent. As such, we expect a slick, stylish, and unexpected piece of genre fare that keeps us on our toes until the very end.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of Voyagers (2021 Movie) Official Teaser – Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp

The cast features: Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Lily-Rose Depp (Savage), Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

Burger and Stuart Ford (AGC Studios).serve as producers alongside Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea of Thunder Road Films.

“The box office track records of Neil and Basil speak for themselves and we’re very excited to be going on this sci-fi journey with them. Voyagers promises to be a highly sophisticated and commercial feature film," Ford said in 2019.

Check out the teaser poster:

Credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate will release Voyagers into theaters Friday, April 9.