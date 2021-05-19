Animated Superman, Harry Potter game show, and Adult Swim digital shorts lead WarnerMedia content expansion

It's been a rather eventful morning for WarnerMedia, which just announced a slew of upcoming projects, including a brand-new animated Batman TV series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. But the Caped Crusader won't be the only DC icon to receive an animated revival.

The Man of Tomorrow is about to take flight with his own set fresh adventures in My Adventures with Superman, where the Man of Steel will be voiced by Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks). HBO Max and Cartoon Network have already ordered two seasons of the project, which, according to the official release, catches up with 20-something versions of Clark Kent, Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee), and their best friend, Jimmy Olsen (voice actor is TBD), as they begin working at Metropolis' premiere media outlet, The Daily Planet.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes in the world,” Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said in a statement. "This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

"It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways," added Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy — whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

Register (Teen Titans GO!) is executive-producing My Adventures with Superman, while Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers. Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) is co-producer. No word on a premiere date just yet.

Credit: HBO Max/Cartoon Network

Over at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, WarnerMedia Kids & Family is gearing up to ring in the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with a pair of unscripted specials slated to Apparate onto the airwaves later this year. The first is a fan quiz competition that challenges Potterheads to raise their hands high in the air like Hermione Granger on the first day of classes.

"This magical unscripted game show and retrospective will help to find some of the biggest self-proclaimed fans to celebrate and test their Wizarding World knowledge," reads the synopsis of the four, one-hour quiz challenges, which will be followed by a Sorcerer's Stone retrospective. All of this magical content is set to air on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the United States. Again, there is no premiere date to report on yet.

"To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multi-platform TV event,” explained Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

Credit: Peter Mountain/WireImage

And now, we move over to the mature side of the spectrum with a series of digital shorts that delve into the lives of more minor characters found within Adult Swim's eclectic library of adult-oriented programming. The biggest among them is a Rick and Morty spinoff about the Vindicators, a galactic team of superheroes — nearly all of whom met their demises in Season 3. The other digital shorts are rooted in the worlds of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Each "mini spin-off series" will feature 8-10 episodes and "be available across digital platforms, globally," says the release.

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around."

And before you ask, the answer is no — there aren't any specific arrival dates for these, either.

Credit: Adult Swim

For more info on the four spinoffs, see below...

THE VINDICATORS:

Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. The Vindicators is executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon, and Justin Roiland.



“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” said Carbiener and Rosbe. “We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”



ALABAMA JACKSON:

Donald Faison is Alabama Jackson, a smooth-talking time traveler who lands in exactly the wrong place at the wrong time, every time. If he can survive the past long enough to get back to the present, he just might find something he wasn’t looking for — himself. Alabama Jackson is a hilarious action-packed stop-motion animated series created by Donald Faison and Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.



"It’s been my dream to create something with stop-motion animation ever since Seth Green showed me clips of this crazy sketch show he was working on where the stars were the toys I grew up playing with,” Faison said. “For it to come full circle and for my show to be made with this same team of artists only makes me more excited to explore the stories of Alabama Jackson!"



AQUADONK SIDE PIECES:

Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Aquadonk Side Pieces was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. The new series will premiere later this year.



YOUR PRETTY FACE IS GOING TO HELL: THE ANIMATED SERIES:

Hell is eternal, and so is the beloved Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell as it returns for a fifth season, this time in animated internet shorts. Cruel boss Satan (Matt Servitto), bumbling demon Gary (Henry Zebrowski), and all your other favorites return in America's beloved workplace comedy set in hell. Expect more laughs, more gore, and maybe a talking animal. Seems like it's a cartoon they should add a talking animal. Maybe a fish? A Williams Street production, the show is created by Casper Kelly and Dave Willis.



“We are thrilled to expand the Pretty Face universe into animation, especially since it will be animators sweating over their Cintiqs (alt. drawing tablets?) rather than us sweating in a humid Georgia August swamp battling mosquitoes while covered in red make-up." said Willis and Kelly. "We just hope the bosses will let us release the ten-hour Snyder cut of Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series."