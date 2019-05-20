Watch: Fear the Walking Dead crew previews Season 5 crossover plans

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns on AMC, Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c with The Walking Dead's Morgan Jones (Lennie James) doubling down on his crossover commitment for a second season. Together with surviving original Fear characters, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo) and the returning Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), Morgan and company are looking to unite survivors around their hope of building a habitable world for humanity again via the Polar Bear truck route from Season 4.

That will open the door for another The Walking Dead crossover as Dwight (Austin Amelio), former Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Savior and enemy of Daryl (Norman Reedus), connects with Morgan and his group.

In an exclusive extended preview of the season, executive producers and co-showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and their cast reveal what's coming....

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: A Look at Season 5

In an exclusive interview with Ian Goldberg, he admits they were 'huge fans' of the Dwight character and Austin's performance on The Walking Dead, so they were beyond excited to fold him into their narrative this year.

"As it was with Morgan, we will never do [crossovers] indiscriminately. It's all true to the story and what the greater narrative we're trying to tell is. Last season going into this one is a lot about redemption. One thing we saw Dwight do a lot of on The Walking Dead, was he did a lot of bad things in his time. He was a bad dude for quite a while. But, he was someone who had lost a great deal and was motivated by his love for [his wife] Sherry so we're going to see him wrestling with that this season on the show. We don't want to say too much about the story," he teases, "but his arc very much lines up with the things that some of our other characters are struggling with. It's exciting to play on this shared history between Dwight and Morgan, as both have been in The Walking Dead, but also just to see how fans are going to react. People seem very excited by the fact that he and Morgan are going to be reunited."

So, look for some Texas-based fireworks to come this season, with the entire cast ready to pay for their sins, and maybe have a better post-apocalyptic life. We'll see if that's even possible.