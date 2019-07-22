WATCH: The best of SDCC 2019

San Diego Comic-Con always comes fully loaded with an avalanche of movie, TV, comic book, and video game reveals that sets fandom aflame, and this 50th-anniversary edition was no different, with amazing announcements, presentations, and trailer drops to please pop culture aficionados of all tastes.

But don't shed a tear for its end; just think of all the phenomenal entertainment headed your way! To recap some specific trailer highlights and takeaways from SDCC 2019, join SYFY WIRE's Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, and Moujan Zolfaghari as they reflect back on four furious days of the annual geek gala. Our indefatigable After Dark crew points out the biggest preview news to emerge in the categories of Best Trailer, Best Hair, Weirdest Thing, and Best Surprise.

From the high-flying Top Gun: Maverick teaser and the creepy felines of the Cats trailer to Henry Cavill's flowing locks in The Witcher sneak peek and Tessa Thompson's pressed pantsuit in the new Westworld preview, watch as the team look back on their favorites from the Con.

Video of Best Of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Additional material by Jeff Spry.