We're far from the Endgame now [Strong Female Characters #47]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Apr 30, 2019

Still in recovery mode after that devastating genre-fueled weekend? (That is, if you could even see what the heck was going on in Game of Thrones?) We're here to help you process with the latest episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

In their final episode of the season, Cher, Preeti and Courtney dive deep into Avengers: Endgame and bid a fond farewell to the MCU as we know it.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

