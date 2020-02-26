WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story S10 reveals cast; No Time to Die is longest Bond; more

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy confirmed the all-star cast for Season 10 today via Instagram. Across two videos of waves crashing against the shore on an overcast beach day, we learn that Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Anjelica Ross, and Finn Witrock will all appearing.

Everyone (except Culkin) is an alum of the popular anthology.

"Ryan is like an annual ritual [in] that he loves the act of imagination and doing something new and ground up with the genre, casting, makeup, hair, etc.," FX boss John Landgraf said at the TCA winter tour in early January. "Every year [he] figures out what he’s obsessed with and what is relevant, and then he surprises me, telling me what it will be. [It's] poetic that AHS is going to have 13 seasons. It just felt right."

There's no word on when production begins or when fans will get to see any footage/images, but the series isn't going anywhere. American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 13.

Well, it's official: No Time to Die is going to be the longest James Bond film in history at 2 hours, 43 minutes. The lengthy runtime was revealed on the AMC Theaters website (see below). It makes perfect sense since this is Daniel Craig's final turn as 007. The movie needs plenty of time to wrap up any loose ends for this iteration of the character.

Spectre previously held the record of longest Bond runtime at 2 hours, 28 minutes.

Credit: AMC Theaters

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the 25th entry in the long-running espionage franchise finds Bond coming out of retirement to help his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright).

Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz co-star.

No Time to Die opens in theaters Friday, April 10.

Today, Hulu announced that Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4) had been cast in the streamer's adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Based on the books by by Trenton Lee Stewart, the Umbrella Academy-esque series is about a group of gifted orphans "who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way."

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Hale is taking up the dual role of Mr. Benedict and his evil twin brother, Mr. Curtain. Benedict is described as "a rumpled, affable eccentric genius ... the genial, cunning mastermind," while Curtain is said to be "frustratingly sharp, [and] well put-together."

Benedict is on the fence about putting the orphans in danger, but sees no other way around it. The world must be saved.

Production is expected to kick off in the near future.