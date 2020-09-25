WIRE Buzz: A Babysitter's Guide To Monster Hunting trailer; Disney+ drive-in series; and more

Do you want to watch Ghostbusters, Men in Black, Labyrinth, Pan's Labyrinth, Hocus Pocus, and Adventures in Babysitting, but can't decide which one to check out first? Netflix has you covered with a film that blends all six of them together: A Babysitter's Guide To Monster Hunting.

Based on the first installment in Joe Ballarini's YA novel series, the project, which dropped its first trailer today, was directed by Rachel Talalay (The Flash, Doom Patrol) and produced by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Evolution).

Tamara Smart stars as Kelly Ferguson, a high school freshman who reluctantly agrees to babysit for Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween. When Jacob is kidnapped by things that go bump in the night, Kelly teams up with an international secret society of babysitters that proect specially-powered children (shoutout Stephen King) from monsters. To defeat, a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (played by Harry Potter's Tom Felton), she'll need the help of no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng), and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio).

Watch the trailer below:

Video of A Babysitter&#039;s Guide To Monster Hunting | Official Trailer | Netflix

Amie Karp, Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg also executive produced the feature. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He co-star.

The movie hits Netflix Thursday, Oct. 15 — just in time for Halloween. With Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween drops the week before (Thursday, Oct. 7), Netflix has us covered for the spookiest month on the calendar.

Between Oct. 5 - 12, Disney+ plans to host a special drive-in film festival at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The week of screenings is set to kick off with the world premiere of the streaming platform's TV adaptation of The Right Stuff ahead of the series' streaming debut Friday, Oct. 9. Attendees to the festival will also enjoy a 10-year anniversary screening of Tangled and a 40th anniversary celebration for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Coco, Captain Marvel, and Hocus Pocus are on the docket as well. Each screening will begin with an animated short, classic episodes of The Simpsons (the entire series is now streaming), or sneak peek trailers for upcoming Disney+ Originals.

Fans can start registering for free tickets here this coming Monday (Sep. 28), starting at 1:00 p.m. EST. Everything, except two of the events, are open to the public. Look below for the full schedule.

Monday, October 5:

The Right Stuff - World Premiere Screening

(Invite Only)

Tuesday, October 6:

Tangled 10th Anniversary Screening

Wednesday, October 7:

Coco Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Thursday, October 8:

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Screening

Friday, October 9:

Hocus Pocus Disney+ Halloween Night

Saturday, October 10:

The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long 55th Anniversary Screening

Sunday, October 11:

Captain Marvel Celebrating International Day of the Girl

Monday, October 12:

Clouds - World Premiere Screening

(Invite Only)

Star Trek: Discovery couldn't exactly hit warp speed in its broadcast debut on CBS Thursday night.

According to Variety, the sci-fi reboot only hit "a 0.2 rating" and 1.7 million viewers. Still, the decision to move the show over to the airwaves comes in a time when networks are scrambling for new content amid the pandemic's entertainment shutdown.

Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/CBS

Discovery was, until this week, exclusive to the CBS All Access streaming service. Two more spinoffs — Section 31 and Strange New Worlds — have already been ordered for the subscription platform. Picard and Lower Decks, and Short Treks fill out the rest of the growing Star Trek universe overseen by executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Even Nickelodeon is getting its own kid-friendly show set in the universe, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Season 3 of Discovery premieres Thursday, Oct. 15.