WIRE Buzz: You can cameo in Bill & Ted 3; The Flash S6 'finale' teaser; She-Hulk scripts

Want to make a most excellent cameo in Bill & Ted Face the Music? All you have to do is film yourself vibing to a demo track from the threequel and it might just be included in the movie, which arrives in theaters this summer. That's literally it.

No purchase is necessary, and the only true requirement is make sure your camera is as steady as possible. Instruments (air-based or otherwise) are obviously encouraged. Get more details here.

Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), Face the Music finds everyone's favorite slackers (played by the returning Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) facing the humdrum mundanities of middle age. With kids and responsibilities of their own, there just isn't time to rock out in the garage anymore. That all changes, however, when Bill and Ted are visited by a traveler from the future who tasks them with writing a righteous ballad that will help save the world.

Credit: Orion Pictures

On their quest, they'll reunite with William Sadler's Death, whom they first met back in 1991's Bogus Journey. Brigette Lundy-Paine (Downsizing) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) are playing the main characters' daughters: Billie Logan and Thea Preston.

Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch co-star.

The movie air-guitars its way into theaters Friday, August 21. Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, returned to pen the script.

A first trailer is expected to drop any day now.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is on a mission to rescue his wife, Iris West (Candice Patton), from the Mirrorverse in the first promo for the premature Season 6 finale of The Flash.

But will there be anything left of Iris to save?

Watch below:

Video of The Flash 6x19 Promo &quot;Success is Assured&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 19 Promo Season Finale

The CW show is ending three episodes early, as the coronavirus pandemic shut production down before it could finish. Nevertheless, a seventh season has already been greenlit, and if all goes well, showrunner Eric Wallace has at least two more seasons' worth of ideas in the bank. Mr. Gustin has some ideas, too, especially when it comes to the evolution of Barry's costume.

"Gold boots," he told Entertainment Tonight of what he'd like to see added to the outfit. "We have the lightning at the top of the red boots — that is kind of like the wing / lightning at the top — but that’s really the only thing we're missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look. The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt, and then I feel like we're there."

Episode 19 — "Success Is Assured" — premieres on The CW Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. EST.

Jennifer Walters is one step closer to hitting Disney+. According to writer Dana Schwartz, the writers' room for Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk series has wrapped.

"The She-Hulk room ended so," she wrote on Twitter, "if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!"

Not much is known about the project right now, except that the writing was headed up by Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. No casting has taken place as far as we know. Mark Ruffalo has gone on record stating that he is in early talks to play Bruce Banner/Hulk on the show. In the comics, Bruce and Jessica are cousins, and it's through the former's blood that Walters gets her powers.

Disney+ is also working on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, and two series based around Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.