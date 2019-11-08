WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty S4 opening; Moon Knight & She-Hulk find writers; more

Adult Swim has released the opening sequence for Season 4 of Rick and Morty, and there’s no shortage of bizarre footage to unpack.

If past seasons are any indication, there’s no certainty that all of the new scenes will actually appear in episodes. With that said, let’s talk about what we see: Rick diving through a space battle towards a mutated Morty; a little android-like creature punching red-eyed snakes; Rick getting beaten up by a dude with an Abe Lincoln beard; Morty scaring off the denizens of a tiny civilization; and Rick revealing his stock of ray guns in the Smith family refrigerator to fight off two-headed geese.

See for yourself below:

Video of Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Sequence | adult swim

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres this Sunday, Nov. 10, on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. ET.

It's been two years since Season 3 debuted, but the long waiting periods are a thing of the past since creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland negotiated an order of 70 additional episodes with the network.

The Moon Knight and She-Hulk series on Disney+ have landed their head writers, according to two separate confirmations from The Hollywood Reporter.

Moon Knight is being developed by Jeremy Slater, the writer behind Netflix's adaptation of The Umbrella Academy. She-Hulk, on the other hand, has locked down Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) as head writer/developer. This is the second Marvel show on Disney+ to land a Rick and Morty vet after Loki hired Michael Waldron as showrunner in February.

Credit: Marvel Studios, Disney+

A Ms. Marvel show, which was announced alongside Moon Knight and She-Hulk at D23 Expo in August, doesn't have a showrunner confirmed just yet.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and What If...? are also in the works. All of these shows are tied to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen. At this time, we already know that Loki and WandaVision will have repercussions for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Disney+ goes live this coming Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Speaking of Disney+, Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed that persistent rumor about a Hocus Pocus sequel that was being eyed for the streaming service. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Divorce star made it clear that she has yet to be approached about the project.

"There has never been a conversation ever in our lives," Parker revealed. "Someone just asked me on Instagram, and I said, 'We all said we’d love to someday.' But that’s the extent of the conversation. I’ve been asked so much recently about this — it’s a seasonal question."

Over Halloween, co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy were both asked about a sequel to the 1993 supernatural/comedy. While both sounded more optimistic overall, neither actually confirmed it was happening.

Rumors of a sequel started brewing last month, with initial reports stating that Disney was actively seeking to bring back its original three leads. While that still might be the case, it seems that no one has picked up the phone to call Parker just yet.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)