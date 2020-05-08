WIRE Buzz: CBS picks up 'Clarice'; The 100 final season trailer; Seth Rogen animated series

Paging Doctor Lecter. Clarice, CBS's Silence of the Lambs spinoff project, just landed a full series order from the network, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Hailing from Star Trek: Discovery's Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the show picks up six months after the events of Silence in 1993. Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) has been tapped to play FBI agent Clarice Sterling (famously portrayed by Jodie Foster) as she tracks down serial killers and sexual predators, all while navigating the male-controlled halls of power in Washington, D.C.

"What’s interesting is that she’s still dealing with a lot of that trauma, and no one ever really explored that in a story before. And that’s what really excites us," Kurtzman told SYFY WIRE in January. "Plus, being a woman in 1993, talk about being a man’s world. She is in a real boys’ club, and I think one of the great things about that film is how beautifully it portrayed the challenges and difficulties, but also this woman’s extraordinary endurance. She was smarter, she was better, and you love her. So we can’t wait [to get started on that]."

Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, and Michael Cudlitz will co-star.

CBS also gave full pick-ups to a reboot of The Equalizer and Chuck Lorre's B Positive.

HBO Max is getting into the holiday spirit a little early by ordering Santa Inc., an upcoming animated series for adults about the cutthroat business of gift delivery in the North Pole.

Sarah Silverman is voicing protagonist Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking female elf in Santa's inner circle. "When the successor to Santa Claus [voiced by Seth Rogen] is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas," reads the description provided in the release.

Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill) is writing the eight-episode, half-hour series, which will be produced by Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures. Rogen already has an existing partnership with WarnerMedia streaming platform (going live May 27), which is going to debut his next movie, An American Pickle.

“I have long dreamed of taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Snimation, said in a statement.

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” added Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi, and Rosa Tran are executive producing.

The end is nigh for the last of humanity in an extended trailer for the seventh and final season of The 100 on The CW. Even at the end of the world, humanity still has a talent for violence and bloodshed.

As The Wrap writes, "tensions are running high — and Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) is determined to put an end to Russell Lightbourne (J.R. Bourne) once and for all."

Season 7 of The 100 premieres on The CW Wednesday, May 20. The first episode will be available for free to watch next day on the network's app. One of the final episodes is going to serve as a backdoor pilot for a possible spinoff series.