WIRE Buzz: David Koepp doing 'Yard Work' for Audible; Image's Descender down with TV; more

David Koepp is lending his prolific writing talents to a new Audible Original entitled Yard Work, the company announced today.

The scribe's Stephen King-esque horror novella tells the story of a retired judge who loses his wife of 50 years. Acting against the advice of his children, he moves into the lake house where he and his spouse enjoyed some of their happiest times. Once there, he finds a curious vine aggressively throttling the couple's favorite tree. The virulent plant eventually proves to have a mind of its own as it invades the judge's house... and body.

Kevin Bacon, who worked with Koepp on You Should Have Left (hitting on demand this Thursday), is set to voice the main character.

"I hadn't realized that for the thirty years I've been a screenwriter, I'd never been able to describe what a character was actually thinking or feeling — only what they said and did," Koepp said in a statement. "I love movie writing, but it's such a joy to write prose and bring the focus back to the words in my Audible debut. And to have my friend and colleague Kevin Bacon bring life and soul to them is an honor and delight."

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen Descender series (and its sequel, Ascender) for Image Comics is heading to the small screen by way of Canada's Lark Productions, writes Variety.

Descender follows a young, humanoid robot trying to make his way through a universe where androids are outlawed. The book nabbed Nguyen an artwork Eisner in 2016. Ascender takes place 10 years later. The two creators are producing the television adaptation alongside Lark Productions president Erin Haskett.

"The world of Descender and Ascender just keeps growing, and Dustin and I are very happy to be working with Lark to bring it to televisions screens as well. Their passion for the comics and devotion to telling the story the right way has us both very excited," Lemire said in a statement run by Variety.

"It's definitely going to be an entirely new adventure to see our characters come to life onscreen and share them with a whole new audience," added Nguyen.

Lemire's works are a very hot commodity in Hollywood these days. As of this writing, shows based on Black Hammer and Sweet Tooth are both in active development. Robert Downey Jr. is producing the latter title for Netflix. A film version of Descender might also be in the cards, as Sony has owned the big screen rights since 2015.

Nickelodeon is looking to get a bit surreal with Middlemost Post (title is tentative), a new animated series created by SpongeBob SquarePants storyboard director John Trabbic III.

The show is said to contain "quirky characters with hilarious adventures and unwavering friendship." It follows a former raincloud, a brawny mailman, and their magical pet walrus as they deliver packages to the unusual denizens of Mount Middlemost and the six territories of Somewhere. "As this loving and unconventional trio grows closer, they remain blissfully unaware that they have been brought together by one fateful stormy event," teases the official synopsis.

Dave Johnson has been tapped as co-executive, producer, and story editor.

"Middlemost Post captures everything we look for in a new series — an imaginative and truly unique world, lovable characters who care deeply about each other and big comedic moments to drive the story," Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement. "The series is created by our very own John Trabbic, with writing partner Dave Johnson, and we can't wait to bring to life the characters and places in this artist-driven series for our global audience."

Casting and premiere announcements will be made in the coming months.

Here's a quick breakdown of the main characters:

Parker J. Cloud: an exuberant raincloud, lives and works in the Middlemost Post Office

Angus: a burly, rule-abiding mailman who cherishes his solitude and values efficiency

Russell: a magical pet walrus whose stomach is so big that it doubles as a storage room.