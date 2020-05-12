WIRE Buzz: Chris Pratt raids a Deepfake Indiana Jones; Sweet Tooth comic book heads to Netflix

A few years back, there were some rumors about Chris Pratt being considered to take over the Indiana Jones franchise (which was part of Disney's Lucasfilm acquisition) once Harrison Ford decided to hang up his whip and fedora. Those whispers didn't really go anywhere, but a new Deepfake video of Pratt as Professor Henry Jones Jr. could give them new life.

With augmented clips from Raiders of the Last Ark, Temple of Doom, and Last Crusade, the Deepfake makes one hell of a case for the Guardians of the Galaxy star to shoulder the beloved treasure-hunting franchise. He's got the all looks, charisma, and comedic charm that make him almost indistinguishable from a younger Ford.

Take a look:

Video of Chris Pratt is Indiana Jones [DeepFake]

Harrison Ford will (hopefully) still return for Indiana Jones 5. Production was supposed to kick off around this time, but that obviously became impossible when the pandemic hit. As a result, the film was delayed until July 29, 2022. Sadly, Steven Spielberg is not directing. Logan's James Mangold has been tapped to oversee the project, while Spielberg remains aboard as a hands-on producer.

With the fifth entry most likely being Ford's last outing as the character, Disney has to be weighing the pros and cons of either retiring the series or revamping it with a new actor. If they decide to go for the latter, they've already got the perfect casting choice in Mr. Pratt.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Levin, are indeed executive-producing a Netflix adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth comic series published by Vertigo. RDJ confirmed the project on Twitter (see below) and it was later followed by a Netflix press release.

Written and drawn by Lemire (also known for creating Black Hammer), Sweet Tooth tells the story of Gus, a part deer, part boy hybrid living in a post-apocalyptic world. Upon leaving the safety of his home, "he joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins," reads the synopsis provided by Netflix.

The series' cast includes: Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth). James Brolin (Westworld) is serving as the narrator. Jim Mickle (In the Shadow of the Moon) and Beth Schwartz (Legends of Tomorrow) have been tapped as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

The show will consist of eight, one-hour episodes.

Even amid the uncertainty in the current health crisis, The CW has placed some series orders for the 2020-2021 season. Per Variety, the network is actively pursuing a reboot of Kung Fu, the David Carradine-martial arts series from the 1970s. The new iteration will swap the Old West setting for a modern one, but the core concept (of a hero using their hand-to-hand combat skills to protect the innocent, à la Iron Fist) remains very much the same.

The story centers on a Chinese-American woman (Olivia Liang) who travels to a secluded monastery in China after suffering a quarter-life crisis. There, she learns deadly fight skills that aid her in a quest to rid her town of corruption when she returns home. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma co-star.

Video of Kung Fu 1972 - 1975 Opening and Closing Theme

In January, a film adaptation of the original show (created by Ed Spielman, Jerry Thorpe, and Herman Miller) was reported to be in the works from Deadpool 2's David Leitch.

Elsewhere, The CW is pushing its long-delayed Lost Boys show "to next season," writes Variety. An Arrow spinoff about the Canaries and a prequel of The 100 remain up in the air at this time.