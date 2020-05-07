WIRE Buzz: Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool's future; The Old Guard first look; For All Mankind featurette

Deadpool 3 is a go at Marvel Studios, but Ryan Reynolds is remaining tight-lipped about the character's future at Disney. Virtually appearing on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon yesterday evening, the Merc with a Mouth actor teased the many routes that the franchise can take.

"I see infinite possibility in either version, you know?" Reynolds said. "If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive, and amazing, and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing, and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibility ... There's a lot more story to tell, so we hope we get to do that soon."

Reynolds will next appear in Shawn Levy's Free Guy, a comedy about a background character in a Fornite-Grand Theft Auto hybrid video game who gains sentience. The movie was going to hit theaters in July, but was pushed to December when the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters.

"I think it's my favorite film that I've ever been a part of," the actor continued, echoing what he wrote on Twitter last week. "And that says a lot because I've spent half my life working on Deadpool."

Charlize Theron is an immortal mercenary in the first production stills from director Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard.

Based on the comic book of the same name by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, the movie is about an A-Team-esque squad of eternal soldiers (led by Theron's Andromache of Scythia), who focus their efforts on taking down bad guys who prey on the weak and innocent. Each member hails from a different period in history: the Crusades, the Napoleonic era, etc.

“It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on her,” Theron told Vanity Fair, which premiered the images. “The worst part for her is just feeling like she’s not doing anything. So what is the point, you know? She’s lost faith, not just in herself but in humanity. I think a lot of people can relate to that at this moment in time. We go through periods in life where we just look at the world and go, Oh, my God… You just feel like you’re pushing a rock up a mountain.”

The Old Guard is like Wonder Woman meets Zero Dark Thirty. The latter served as a big influence on Prince-Bythewood, who wanted to make a film that felt less like a comic book and more like real life.

“I never wanted any moment to take an audience out of the fact that these could be real people,” she said. “This is somebody that can get stabbed and walk away, but it’s going to hurt.… This is a woman alive 6,000 years, and we come to her at the point where she wants it over."

Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, KiKi Layne, Harry Melling, and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star. Ejiofor — playing a CIA agent and historian who has discovered the team's true identities — adds a dramatic wrinkle to the story along with Melling, who portrays a pharmaceutical executive wanting to capture the immortals and exploit their powers for financial gain.

Rucka adapted his own comic into the screenplay. The film will make its world debut on Netflix Friday, July 10.

You can now visit the fictional moon base known as "Jamestown" from Apple TV+'s alternate history series, For All Mankind, in a new featurette.

Narrated and hosted by former NASA astronaut/ISS crew member Garrett Reisman, the video explores all aspects of the lunar outpost — from its kitchen, to its unofficial mascot, Snoopy the Peanuts dog. The use of BTO's "Takin' Care of Business" goes the extra mile is putting the viewer in a 1974 frame of mind.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind is set in a parallel version of 1969 where the Soviet Union land on the moon first, instead of the United States. Embarrassed and angry at losing to the Commies, America redoubles its space travel efforts, perpetuating the heated space race of the Cold War into territories hitherto undreamed of.

A second season of the show has already been ordered.