WIRE Buzz: Disney+ compatible devices; Loki episode count; Stranger Things

Start your week off on the right foot with another edition of WIRE Buzz! In this roundup of genre news, we've got updates on Disney+, the MCU's Loki TV show, and Dead by Daylight's latest '80s-themed chapter.

Per The Verge, Disney confirmed today that its upcoming streaming service, Disney+, will be available on the following devices and operating systems once it goes live on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in America, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand:

Apple TV (tvOS)

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Chromecast

Desktop web browsers

iPad (iPadOS)

iPhone (iOS)

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Xbox One

The streaming platform will be available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. In addition, subscribers can also opt to pay $12.99 a month for a bundle pack of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In terms of original programming, the Mouse House is working on plenty of new films and shows to rival Netflix. While we'll have to wait to see many of them, Season 1 of Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is expected to launch the same day as Disney+.

During a recent chat with MTV News, actor Tom Hiddleston revealed the live-action Loki series on Disney+ would consist of six, hour-long episodes. The project, which ties directly into the MCU, will explain where the character went with the Space Stone during the events of the "Time Heist" in Avengers: Endgame.

"I feel like I know him, I’ve been playing him for 10 years now, and that’s crazy to me," Hiddleston said, confirming that he thought Loki would never return again after he was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the start of Infinity War. "By the time [the series] is out, I’ll be 40. When I was cast I was 29, which is a great chunk of my life ... Playing him, and playing him truthfully — but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways — is the most exciting aspect of it. You've got his very specific gifts: his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic. And then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Video of Tom Hiddleston on Playing Loki, &#039;Betrayal&#039; &amp; His Career in Theater &amp; Film | MTV News

"There'll be humor in it, for sure. It'll be funny," added Hiddleston when asked if the show would take a more comedic tone from its showrunner, Rick and Morty writer, Michael Waldron.

Behaviour Interactive is ready to enter the town of Hawkins with a new Stranger Things-themed chapter in its Dead by Daylight game. In this storyline, two survivors, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), are trying to survive "The Entity" and we're pretty sure Farrah Fawcett hairspray won't be of any use on the Demogorgon who is also showing up to the party.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Dead by Daylight | Stranger Things | Trailer

The Stranger Things setting brings along a new map, an "Underground Complex" located beneath the Hawkins National Laboratory.