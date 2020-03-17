WIRE Buzz: DMZ pilot wraps; Shudder & Rooster Teeth go free amid pandemic; and more

While every film and TV production is shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, one project remains a beacon of hope. That would be Ava DuVernay's pilot episode of DMZ for HBO Max.

The New Gods director confirmed the news herself on Twitter, writing: "That’s a wrap. Thanks to the mighty crew and cast of #DMZ, led by the magnificent @RosarioDawson. Had an absolute blast!"

Based on the Vertigo comic of the same name by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, DMZ is about Alma (played by Rosario Dawson), a medic who roams a dystopian version of New York City (it's become a lawless place after another American civil war), saving lives and looking for her lost son.

"Reeling from one of the most phenomenal work experiences of my life. Hope we can share what we created w all of you soon. Thank you, @Ava," wrote Dawson on Twitter. "You are brilliance incarnate. The cast & crew are the epitome of team work making the dream work. What a joy & privilege it has been. #DMZ"

Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange) is also part of the show's cast.

To make self-quarantine a little more tolerable, both Shudder and Rooster Teeth are making their content completely free to watch for a limited time.

You can gain access to the catalog of horror films and shows on Shudder for 30 days with the special coronavirus promo code: SHUTIN. The streaming platform's Twitter account made the announcement, cleverly using a photo from 1968's Night of the Living Dead, in which a group of people barricade themselves indoors to avoid a pack of undead zombies.

Rooster Teeth, on the other hand, has unlocked all of its live programming. A chat feature is available to registered users, who can now virtually interact to one another while watching live content. RTTV, the site's hub for livestreams around the clock, is open to the public as well.

"We’re doing all of this starting today until further notice as a way to ease some of the stress our community is feeling right now," reads the announcement. "This isn’t permanent, we’re just doing what we think is right given the current climate and as a way to build and keep a connection between Rooster Teeth and the community. And although it would be pretty epic, we can’t ask our talent to do 12 hour live streams every day. So while we do have some extra cool live stream programming already planned for our anniversary week, and are working on loading in a few more surprises, we’re not planning to exponentially increase our livestream production right now."

Here's a schedule of Rooster Teeth's live programming (it goes by CT) for this week:

Tue, 3/17 - 2pm: Backwardz Compatible Live

Tue, 3/17 - 4pm: Dude Soup Live

Wed, 3/18 - 12pm: Death Battle Cast Live

Thu, 3/19 - 1pm: Morning Haus Live

Thu, 3/19 - 2:30pm: Off Topic Live

Thu, 3/19 - 5pm: Backwardz Compatible (pre-recorded premiere)

Fri, 3/20 - 12pm: AH Gameplay

According to Den of Geek, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow have delayed the air dates of their upcoming episodes after The CW shut down production on its live-action series last week.

Next week's Flash, on Tuesday, March 24, will now be a re-run of "A Girl Named Sue." Scheduled to air Tuesday, March 31, Episode 16 of The Flash's sixth season ("So Long and Goodnight") has been replaced with a re-run of "Grodd Friended Me."

The next two episodes of Legends of Tomorrow ("Zari, Not Zari" and "The Great British Fake-Off") have been temporarily taken off the schedule. They were originally slated to air on Tuesday, March 24 and Tuesday March 31 respectively. Re-runs of “A-head of Her Time" and “Mortal Khanbat" will air instead.

No word on exactly why the change, but perhaps the network is looking to space out its new episodes over the shutdown period? Or maybe more time was simply needed to wrap up post-production, no word yet.

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow have been renewed for seventh and sixth reasons.