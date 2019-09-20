WIRE Buzz: Smallville's Lois Lane headed to Crisis crossover; Paramount and WWE get ready to Rumble; and more

A day after it was confirmed that Tom Welling would be appearing as Superman in the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Deadline now reports that another Smallville alum will also show up in the multi-night CW event. Per their story, Erica Durance is reprising her role as Lois Lane in more than one episode of the crossover.

While Welling will be joined by two other Kal-Els played by Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl) and Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), there apparently won't be any other incarnations of Lois Lane to make appearances alongside Durance. Despite Margot Kidder's passing last year, there's still Teri Hatcher who played the plucky investigative Daily Planet reporter in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

"I love that she’s flawed. I love that she’s human. You need that juxtaposed to the perfection of Superman. I think that’s part of why she’s written the way she’s written, and why she’s there. She just has this absolute loyalty for what is good and right and just, and it parallels what Superman is and what he embodies. I think that that’s why it works so well," Durance told Collider about Lois during an interview in 2011.

Welling and Durance are the latest announcements made for the event, which is already packed with surprise roles for actors and characters like Burt Ward, Kevin Conroy, Black Lightning, and Jonah Hex.

Crisis kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Paramount Animation and WWE Studios are partnering up for a literal monster of a film. According to Deadline, both companies will be producing Rumble, a movie set in a world where legit monsters wrestle one another for sport. Think Real Steel, but with monsters.

That sounds pretty awesome, don't you think? If the creature designs end up half as cool as the "Monstars" in Space Jam, we'll be very happy campers. Admit it, that's the first thing you thought of after we described the premise just now. The main plot will follow Winnie, a human coach hoping to follow in her father's footsteps by training an underdog fighter.

Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer will all be lending their voices to the animated project. Even some WWE stars, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, are a part of the ensemble cast. Himesh Grieve, an animation vet of projects like Monsters vs. Aliens and Shrek 2, is directing the feature.

“Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE," said Said Mireille Soria, President of Paramount Animation, in a statement run by Deadline. "They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film. We are thrilled to have a seasoned and dynamic cast in place to breathe life into this exciting story, and can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Crunchyroll's international fall lineup of anime programming will be receiving a boost from the fourth season of My Hero Academia in October, the company announced this week. The latest batch of episodes arrive on the subscription streaming service Saturday, Oct. 12 and will be subtitled for non-Japanese speakers.

As the season's official synopsis reads:

"The villain world teeters on the brink of war now that All For One is out of the picture. Shigaraki of the League of Villains squares off with Overhaul of the yakuza, vying for total control of the shadows. Meanwhile, Deku gets tangled in another dangerous internship as he struggles to keep pace with his upperclassman—Mirio."

Season 4 is launching internationally and will be available in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central America, South America, the Caribbean; and Premium Members in Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Check out the full lineup here.