WIRE Buzz: Hocus Pocus reunion; new Avatar set photo shows off some action; and more

Double, double, toil and trouble. A reunion of the Hocus Pocus cast is brewing for Bette Middler's annual "Hulaween" fundraising gala, Entertainment Weekly confirmed today. The actress has officially recruited her fellow Sanderson siblings played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, for the cause. The fundraiser (scheduled for Oct. 30) is going by the title of In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover for its 2020 edition. "Limited edition merchandise and virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm School are also available to fans in the run-up to the event," writes EW.

Due to COVID-19, the yearly costumed event will take place online. Tickets (they only cost $10) can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit the New York Restoration Project’s "critical environmental and social justice work."

Credit: New York Restoration Project

Despite a mixed reception and a subpar box office performance in the summer of 1993, Hocus Pocus (directed by Kenny Ortega) has gained a large cult following over the last 27 years. The Disney-produced project — penned by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert — concerned a trio of evil witches residing in New England. A sequel to the original is in the works at Disney+, with Adam Shankman (Bedtime Stories, What Men Want) attached to direct.

Our return to Pandora is still two years away, but producer Jon Landau is making sure Avatar fans don't go too long without some fresh James Cameron content. In his latest Instagram post, Landau showed off some action from the New Zealand set, as well as a behind-the-scenes moment with second unit director Garrett Warren.

Production for the next four sequels was placed on hold for several months when the pandemic first hit, but Cameron was able to get back to work after he (along with Landau) returned to New Zealand in June and quarantined for a mandatory period of two weeks.

Check it out:

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, and Dileep Rao are among the actors to return from the first movie. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Edie Falco comprise the franchise newcomers.

Avatar 2 arrives in theaters Dec. 16, 2022. The film was delayed once again as a result of the global health crisis.

To really nail its '80s setting, Wonder Woman 1984's, Makeup and Hair Designer Jan Sewell teamed up with Revlon to get the makeup and lipstick colors the cosmetics company actually sold in that decade. In a new featurette for the comic book sequel, fans can get a glimpse at the recreated time period, including a gala scene that's meant to capture "the high-end" of that particular year in terms of celebrities and "politically powerful people," Sewell reveals.

"[Director Patty Jenkins] knows excatly what she's looking for and you're fulfilling her [vision]," adds the designer. "Her research was so comprehensive and her color tones were great. In fact, it looks fantastic."

Watch now:

Video of Behind The Scenes of Wonder Woman 1984 | Revlon

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine return to play Diana Prince and Steve Trevor respectively. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal board the budding trilogy as Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Jenkins co-wrote the screenplay with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now headed for theaters on Christmas Day: Dec. 25.