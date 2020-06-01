WIRE Buzz: J.K. Simmons on board for more Spider-Man; Avatar's James Cameron returns to New Zealand; more

That epic J. Jonah Jameson cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home may not be the last we see of J.K. Simmons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he has signed on to do future Spidey films, but based on the nature of the contract, the studio isn't obligated to use him.

"I don't know if I would use the word 'expect'," Simmons said when asked if fans should keep an eye out for him in Tom Holland's next outing as Peter Parker. Addressing his previous involvement with the Sam Raimi trilogy, he added: "It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version."

Credit: Sony/Marvel

In the MCU, Jameson is still the face of the Daily Bugle, but instead of being a traditional newspaper, the media outlet has transformed into an InfoWars-like conspiracy website. Photos of Spider-Man are old hat, JJJ now probably wants embarrassing Tik Toks of the famous wall-crawler. Seriously, though, it was Jameson who outed Peter's secret identity to the entire world, so it'll be interesting to see where the next movie (set for release in early November of next year) takes the characters.

The prodigal sons of Pandora, James Cameron and Jon Landau, have returned to New Zealand in order to resume production on the Avatar sequels. But first, the director-producer duo must enter a two-week quarantine period mandated by the country's government and film commission. Just like with the last few production updates, the latest was provided by Landau on Instagram.

Check it out:

In addition to New Zealand, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom are welcoming high-end film and television productions back into their borders. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all crew members must adhere to strict health safety guidelines, including aggressive testing and extended periods of isolation.

Avatar 2, which is reportedly set to focus on a major disruption to Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) family life, is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

Unfortunately, students aren't able to graduate in the traditional way amid the pandemic, but the decline in physical ceremonies has resulted in an increase of high-profile commencement speakers like President Barack Obama. While that's a very tough act to follow, Cookie Monster (yes, of Sesame Street fame) has arrived on the virtual scene with a special message for the class of 2020.

"Me know it a challenging time right now and you getting deal rawer than cookie dough," says the self-proclaimed "cookie-mencement" speaker. "No graduations, no parties, no awkward family photos in your cap in gown, but me so impressed because all of you are showing that you some pretty tough cookies."

He goes on to compare students' life experiences to the ingredients of cookie batter in a speech that's sweeter than a log of unbaked Nestlé Toll House.

Take a look:

Video of Sesame Street: Cookie Monster Graduation Speech | 2020 Commencement