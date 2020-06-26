WIRE Buzz: Horrorscope predicts movie; Disco Elysium TV series; and The Suicide Squad

Would you look at that, Venus is in retrograde and Sony Screen Gems is developing a film adaptation of Nicholas Adams' Horrorscope. Per Deadline, the 1993 novel (published by Alloy Entertainment) is about a group of friends who begin dying in ways that mirror zodiac signs after attending a horoscope party. The four survivors must band together and solve the mystery before its too late.

Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen have been tapped to pen the screenplay. Cohen's writing credits include Extinction (Netflix), Distant (Amblin), and Moonfall (to be directed by Roland Emmerich).

Credit: Alloy Entertainment

Les Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producing.

A TV show based on ZA/UM's Disco Elysium video game is in the works from Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson and his company dj2 Entertainment. Variety first confirmed the news and added that no writer, streaming service, or network is attached yet. The production company is currently meeting with writers, with the intention of pitching the show to buyers later in the year.

"We’re so gratified at the response Disco Elysium has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” Helen Hindpere, lead writer at ZA/UM, said in a statement to Variety.

"Disco Elysium is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential,” added Johnson. “The dj2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all.”

Video of DISCO ELYSIUM - Launch Trailer (Official)

Based on 2013's A Sacred, Terrible Air by Robert Kurvitz, the open world role-playing game puts players into the shoes of a detective in the city of Revachol, who must solve a murder to prevent a deadly civil war. "Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast or solve the meaning of life," reads the website. "Disco Elysium is the most faithful representation of desktop role-playing ever attempted in video games."

According to Polygon's review of the title, the setting is "mysteriously out of time: Disco music is all the rage, and there are record players everywhere ... but modern technology also sometimes crops up as if it’s no big deal."

As one of the few returning cast members to make the jump from David Ayer's Suicide Squad to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) is a preeminent source on what sets the new film (out next summer) apart from its 2016 predecessor.

"I think it’s kind of got a different flavor," Courtney teased to Variety. "There’s a whole bunch of new characters. James Gunn has an approach to things that is uniquely his; he pulls a lot of that into the Suicide Squad world. And I think that it fits really well, and audiences are going to have a lot of fun with it."

When pressed for more details, the actor revealed that one scene in the movie involves a lot of water.

"There’s a particular sequence when I get very wet, and a few other people do, and hilarity ensued when it came to that," he said. "When you’re spending hours upon hours in a water tank with a bunch of people treading water, and you’ve got Styrofoam stuffed into every crevice of your costume to try and take the load off and because it’s 4 a.m., it gets quite ridiculous."

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg) are also reprising their roles from the '16 film. The rest of the players are also unbelievably impressive: Idris Elba, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Storm Reid, Joaquín Cosío, Tinashe Kajes, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Mayling Ng, Julio Ruiz, Peter Capaldi, and Taika Waititi.

Gunn and the cast are bringing the movie to DC's 24-hour FanDome event in late August. Hopefully, this means we'll get some first look images, a plot synopsis and/or teaser trailer.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters August 6, 2021.