WIRE Buzz: William Gibson’s unproduced Alien 3 script goes audio drama; more

Aliens, heroes and devils (oh my)! In this edition of the WIRE Buzz, Michael Biehn reprises his role from Aliens to bring William Gibson’s unproduced Alien 3 script to life, Lee Daniels offers details on his upcoming gay superhero film, and production has begun on a sequel to Along Came the Devil.

When 20th Century Fox released Alien3 in 1992, it ultimately told a different story than the one renowned cyberpunk author William Gibson told with his original Alien 3 script that he wrote in 1987. So, for decades, Gibson’s Alien tale remained untold.

But that changed last year, when Dark Horse Comics adapted Gibson’s unproduced screenplay for Alien 3 as a comic. Now, we’ll be getting the Neuromancer author’s original script for the Alien sequel again — this time, in audio form, thanks to Audible.

To mark the 40th Anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien, which spawned the franchise that continues to this day, Audible is bringing William Gibson’s lost Alien 3 script to life in audio for the first time.

Leading the cast is Michael Biehn as he reprises his role as Corporal Hicks from James Cameron’s 1986 film Aliens and also plays the role of the android Bishop.

Directed by Dirk Maggs, this audio drama begins with the Sulaco on its return journey from LV-426. On board the military ship are the cryogenically frozen survivors of the previous film, Aliens: Ripley, Hicks, Newt and Bishop. That’s right. Ripley’s surrogate family that she gained in the prior film lives in this version. But maybe they’ll wish they hadn’t survived…?

Of course, it’s not long before an alarm blares and we realize our heroes are not alone.

In addition to Biehn, the audio drama also stars Tom Alexander, Barbara Barnes, Cliff Chapman, Samantha Coughlan, Ben Cura, Dar Dash, Harry Ditson, Mairead Doherty, Graham Hoadly, Lorelei King, Laurel Lefkow, Martin McDougall, Sarah Pitard, Michael Roberts, David Seddon, Andrew James Spooner, Siri Steinmo, Dai Tabuchi, Keith Wickham, and Rebecca Yeo.

Alien 3 will be available on Audible.com on June 6.

Up next, Lee Daniels offered a few new details about Superbitch, his gay superhero movie. According to Deadline, Daniels provided (some) details regarding this new project at the Time 100 Summit.

When asked by CNN’s Van Jones if the rumors about the project were true, Daniels confirmed them.

“It’s true!” he said, adding: “It’s called Superbitch. I found him on Instagram of all places. He does backflips and he has a cape and he does karate and, oh my God, he’s going to be a hero!”

Daniels originally announced the project in January via Instagram in a post featuring a performer who posts videos on the social network. Daniels said he will produce and put several million dollars into the film but will not direct. He’s currently seeking a director, preferably of the “young and green” kind, to helm the film.

Added Daniels: “I’m not putting that much money behind it, [but] a couple million dollars for a gay superhero movie is pretty f***ing exciting!”

And finally, just when you think you’ve got the devil safely behind you, DeVan Clan Productions and Gravitas Ventures have announced that principal photography for Along Came the Devil 2 has begun in Atlanta.

Jason DeVan, director of the original, will helm the sequel. DeVan co-wrote the film with his wife Heather DeVan. It will star Bruce Davidson (X-Men), Laura Wiggins (Shameless), Mark Ashworth (Magnificent Seven) and Tiffany Fallon (Christmas in the Heartland).

In Along Came the Devil 2, after receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan returns home to look for answers, but only finds her estranged father and even more questions. Meanwhile, a demonic force has attached itself to the town and the only one who seems to know anything is the small town’s reverend.

“We’re extremely excited to once again collaborate with Gravitas Ventures to bring the sequel to Along Came the Devil to audiences,” said Jason and Heather DeVan in a statement. “The first film was a passion project for us and to be well received by audiences was truly an honor. This excitement only propelled us to put our thinking caps on to come up with the sequel.”

Along Came the Devil 2 will be shot in Atlanta and Georgia and is scheduled to hit theaters and VOD this fall.