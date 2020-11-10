WIRE BUZZ: Netflix celebrates Stranger Things Day, Guardians of the Galaxy update; more

He may have barely been in Season 1 of Stranger Things, but everybody knows how central Will Byers is to the Duffer Brothers' trippy, 80s' sci-fi-inspired universe.



So in honor of Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 — which, as show lore has it, is the day that Will disappeared into the Upside Down — Netflix dropped a supercut splicing together all the times the other characters uttered his name in the first two seasons.

And man, it's a doozy. Clocking in at 12 hours, the video posted on Netflix's official YouTube channel covers practically every mention of Will in the first two seasons.



Take a look.

Video of Live! Every Time Someone Said &quot;Will&quot; in Stranger Things | Stranger Things Day | Netflix



As for when Will, Eleven and the gang will be returning to the streamer on their latest adventure, production on Season 4 of Stranger Things resumed in September in Atlanta with new coronavirus protocols in place. It's expected to premiere sometime in 2021.

Credit: James Harbaugh/AP



After taking to Twitter earlier today to talk about shooting The Peacemaker a few weeks from now in Canada, James Gunn couldn't resist making some news about the status of the long delayed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.



The writer-director, who helmed the first two adventures in Marvel Studios' comic space saga, teased fans with an update about the third installment, saying the "script is written and most of the production heads have been hired."

When asked whether the story had changed much from "back before the thing happened" — when he was abruptly fired by Disney and then re-hired after a pseudo-scandal over some old tweets — Gunn was pretty direct: "no, very little."



Gunn's been a pretty busy guy despite the devastation the pandemic has wrought on the movie business. Not only is he about to roll cameras on HBO Max's The Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular pacifist diplomat-turned-deadly vigilante, but the filmmaker just wrapped production on DC's The Suicide Squad, hitting theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Webtoon, the world’s largest digital publisher, is expanding further into the TV and film space. Deadline announced that the company, which houses thousands of creator-owned comics, is building out its production division, Webtoon Studios.

Webtoon Studios already has partnerships with The Jim Henson Company and Crunchyroll, but is also expanding its partnership with Vertigo Entertainment, producers of several genre films including IT and The Lego Movie. The new branch also has at least two series in the works: a live-action sci-fi series with Samuel Ha’s Bound Entertainment (Snowpiercer, Okja) and a supernatural-themed action series with Rooster Teeth Studios.

“Webtoon Studios represents an important next phase in our evolution as a true multi-platform company,” Taylor Grant, senior vice president of IP development, told Deadline. “This is a bold investment by Webtoon in both our incredible community of webcomic creators as well as our partners. With multiple deals currently in the works with major studios, producers and production companies, we’ll have much more exciting news to share in the coming months.”

No news yet on the specifics of these two shows or when they’ll go into production, though fans can keep track of the company’s different projects on their website, webtoonstudios.com.