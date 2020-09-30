WIRE Buzz: Harry Potter producer to adapt Priest of Bones; Naomie Harris boards Swan Song; Bly Manor

David Heyman, the producer behind the Harry Potter and Paddington films, has acquired the television rights to Peter McLean's Priest of Bones fantasy-crime novel, Deadline confirmed today.

The book, which first went on sale from Ace Books in October 2018, is described as "Peaky Blinders with swords" and follows army priest Tomas Piety. After returning home from a war alongside Sergeant Bloody Anne, Tomas discovers that his criminal empire has been stolen. Forming a new gang, the Pious Men, with Bloody Anne and his brother Jochan, the priest plunges into a world of political intrigue, brothels, and back-street taverns in an effort to reclaim what is his.

A sequel to the first book, Priest of Lies, was published last summer. Two more installments — Priest of Gallows and Priest of Crowns — are scheduled to be released in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Naomie Harris has boarded writer-director Benjamin Cleary's "genre-bending drama" film Swan Song, Deadline reports.

The movie, which is coming to Apple TV+, previously cast Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Marvel's Luke Cage, Moonlight). While not much is known about the plot at this time, it's said that the project takes place in the "near future" and "explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love."

Ali is playing Milo, while Harris takes up the role of his wife and true soulmate, Poppy.

Harris is reprising the role of Eve Moneypenny for Daniel Craig's final Bond film, No Time to Die. The movie is currently eyeing a theatrical release in the United States on Friday, Nov. 20. She can also be seen in the latter half of HBO's six-part miniseries, The Third Day. In addition, she'll be playing the villain known as Shriek in next summer's Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage.

Ali will be joining the Marvel Universe, too, as the latest iteration of Eric Brooks, aka Blade.

With exactly one month to go until The Haunting of Bly Manor begins to haunt Netflix, the streamer announced the episode titles for the second season of its horror anthology in a series of tweets. Each post comes with a unique piece of imagery that may hint at the plot for all of the nine installments.

Right off the bat, Episode 1 wants to lull us into a false sense of security with a name like "The Great Good Place." Does this mean we're getting an Eleanor Shellstrop cameo?

Things get steadily creepier from there with titles like "The Pupil," "The Two Faces (Parts I and II)," "The Way it Came," "The Altar of the Dead," and "The Beast in the Jungle." Episode 6 seems a bit more harmless with a promise of "The Jolly Corner," while Episode 8 is a total mystery because its title is, at this time, just a bunch of ominous dashes.

Produced by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep), Season 2 of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix Friday, Oct. 30. The next nine episodes will draw from Henry James' influential 19th century novel, The Turn of the Screw.