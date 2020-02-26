WIRE Buzz: Netflix prunes 'Red Rose'; 'Connected' plugs in first-look images; more

Red Rose, the eight-episode BBC horror series from Michael and Paul Clarkson (The Haunting of Hill House, See, Wheel of Time) will get a U.S. debut courtesy of Netflix, confirms Deadline. The streaming giant is working alongside Eleven (producer of Sex Education).

The story is said to follow a group of students who discover Red Rose, an app that prompts them to undertake a series of dangerous challenges. "One of the group, Rochelle Jackson, downloads the app and sets in motion a series of events that brings together the friends to tackle a seemingly supernatural entity," reads the description provided by Deadline.

“We’re thrilled that our first show will be with the BBC," the Clarkson siblings said when the show was first announced last August. "We’ve been working in L.A. for a while now, so the opportunity to return to the U.K. for our own show is incredible. Red Rose is a love letter to our hometown and childhood. We get to explore what challenges face the bright but opportunity starved teenagers of today. Working on The Haunting of Hill House has prepared us well to undertake this genre driven challenge. We can’t think of a better home for it than the BBC."

Production on the series is expected to kick off in the United Kingdom this June, with filming to take place around Manchester and Bolton.

In May 2018, we reported that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were producing a movie about a family forced to fight back against technology in the wake of a machine uprising. Originally titled The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the Sony Animation project has been retitled Connected. In addition, the studio has released two first-look images from the comedy, which opens in September.

Directed by Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls), Connected still follows the Mitchell clan as they set off on a road trip to move daughter Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) into the film school of her dreams. The familial quest takes a sci-fi turn when "electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!"

Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph are voicing Katie's mother and father (Rick and Linda), respectively. Rianda will portray her little brother, Aaron. Eric Andre and Olivia Colman are part of the cast as well, but their roles have yet to be disclosed.

The robot revolution begins when Connected opens in theaters Friday, Sept. 18.

Victoria Mahoney, the first female director of the Star Wars franchise, is developing a sci-fi series for Amazon alongside Ava DuVernay (New Gods, DMZ), Variety reported today.

Based on Dawn, the award-winning 1987 science fiction novel by Octavia E. Butler, the upcoming show is said to follow an "African-American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war." Dawn is the first entry in Butler's "Lilith's Blood" trilogy, whose second and third installments are titled Adulthood Rites (1988) and Imago (1989).

The three books explore major themes like "sexuality, gender, and race."

Per Amazon, the trilogy is known as "Xenogenesis."

Charles D. King, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl, and Thomas L. Carter are executive-producing.