WIRE Buzz: Mandalorian docuseries on Disney+; Cate Blanchett shows off Hobbit swag; more

To celebrate Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th be with you), Disney+ is releasing an eight-part docuseries entitled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The making-of project goes behind the scenes of the streaming platform's hit Star Wars TV show, which centers on a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) trying to do some good five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

While it's unclear whether the new series will drop weekly or all at once, the official release does promise that every episode "explores a different facet" of The Mandalorian via "interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by [creator] Jon Favreau."

From the legacy of George Lucas, to practical creature effects (Baby Yoda!), to Ludwig Göransson's epic score, Disney Gallery is covering all the appropriate bases.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Monday, May 4 is also the date on which the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will arrive on Disney+. The seventh and final season teased its last four episodes with a short trailer yesterday.

The Mandalorian's second season premieres on Disney+ this fall.

Aside from being a late night host and comedian, Stephen Colbert is also a massive Lord of the Rings fan. He got to indulge in his love for Middle-earth yesterday evening during a virtual interview with Cate Blanchett, who played the elven Lady Galadriel in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy.

Blanchett put a large, kid-like smile on Colbert's face when she brought out the fighting blades used by Evangeline Lilly's Tauriel. She also mentioned that she had Hobbit feet and elf ears lying around, but couldn't find them in time for her Late Show appearance.

However, the actress was able to present another movie prop, Mjolnir from Thor: Ragnarok, in which she played godess of death Hela.

The bottom line is this: if you're working as a propmaster on a massive studio blockbuster film, make sure Cate Blanchett doesn't knick all the cool stuff on her way out. Because she has this thing down to an artform.

Colbert is such a Tolkien nerd, that he was able to clinch a small role in The Desolation of Smaug. His character, Lake-town spy, was the subject of a comedic Late Show sketch last November.

Amazon Studios has secured the screen rights to QCode's mystery/sci-fi audio drama The Left Right Game, Deadline confirmed today.

The 10-episode podcast centers on a bright-eyed journalist (Westworld's Tessa Thompson) who, looking to make a name for herself, follows a group of paranormal explorers "obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game," reads the official synopsis. "The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition can neither handle nor survive."

The audio drama (listen to all of it here) was written by Jack Anderson, who adapted it from his online blog. He will return to adapt his creation for the screen and serve as a producer alongside Thompson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy, Rob Herting, David Henning.