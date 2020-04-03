WIRE Buzz: The Third Day moves to fall; R.L. Stine live tweets horror story; and more

The Third Day, HBO's six-part miniseries about a strange island, has vacated its May 11 premiere date. It will now premiere this fall, the network announced today.

Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, the Wicker Man-ish project consists of two parts. The first three episodes focus on Sam (Jude Law), a man who starts to slowly go insane while visiting a town off the coast of Britain. The latter three episodes shift the focus onto Helen (Naomie Harris), a determined outsider who comes to the same town looking for answers.

Allow this new teaser to tide you over a little:

"I wanted to make a series that was unsettling and disturbing but that also spoke to fears that ran deeper than horror. The themes of the Third Day have long been obsessions of mine -- it is about loss and hope and how both of those things can distort the mind in surprising and brutal ways," Kelly said in January.

HBO most likely pushed off the miniseries due to the fact that The Third Day was planned as an immersive experience, complete with a live-staged event. With the coronavirus pandemic currently forbidding large social gatherings of any kind, that's obviously not feasible right now.

No specific premiere date in the fall has been chosen yet.

R.L. Stine knows just how to entertain us in quarantine. Using the power of Twitter, the famed YA author penned a 14-part horror story that ends with one of his patented twists.

Titled "Cats in the Window," the tale is about an unnamed narrator and his friend Jake as they're visited by an increasing number of cats each night. The felines seem to want the two characters to follow them out of the window and one evening, Jake does just that ... never to be seen again.

Read the full thing below and try not to get goosebumps (pun very much intended):

The end of civilization never looked so fun in the new trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's The Last Kids on Earth. Adapting the second book in Max Brallier's series (The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade), the upcoming episodes features an all-star voice cast of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, Keith David, and Nick Wolfhard.

Watch the trailer now:

Created and produced by Brallier, the animated series from Atomic Cartoons follows a group of suburban middle-schoolers living out the apocalypse from the comfort of their decked-out tree house. Scott Peterson serves as showrunner and producer.

Season 2 premieres on Netflix next Friday, April 17.