Exclusive: Wonder Woman tackles one of her biggest foes in this clip from Bloodlines

Wonder Woman has had her hands full ever since her new animated film Wonder Woman: Bloodlines made its world debut at New York Comic Con. The animated film, which brings actress Rosario Dawson back into the fold role for her sixth outing, sees co-directors Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) and Justin Copeland (Batman: Hush) give audiences an established Diana Prince — a Wonder Woman who's paid her dues and is comfortable taking on every villain in her expansive roster.

Mairghread Scott's script includes tons of fights against baddies associated with Villainy, Inc., including the likes of Silver Swan, Doctor Cyber, and Dr. Poison.

SYFY WIRE got an exclusive clip of one of these fights, against Wonder Woman's largest enemy: Giganta. But size never mattered to Diana Prince, which is abundantly clear as she slams her titanic foe into the walls, columns, and floor of a massive room-turned-battleground.

Take a look:

Video of Wonder Woman: Bloodlines - Exclusive Clip “Wonder Woman vs. Giganta”

Poor Giganta never stood a chance. The bigger they are ... well, fans know the rest. The latest entry into the universe of DC's animated films fits right in with its predecessors like The Death and Return of Superman.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, out now on digital, gets a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Oct. 22.