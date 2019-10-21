Latest Stories

The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Episode IX: Final Rise of Skywalker trailer highlights the end of a Star Wars saga
Andy Serkis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Andy Serkis shows Christmas Carol spirit; Riverdale casts Fred Andrews' brothers; more
Maleficent Mistress of Evil - Maleficent, Aurora, DIval
Tag: Fangrrls
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil's Sam Riley on Diaval's love for Maleficent
Katherine McNamara
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Arrow spinoff starts shooting; Rick and Morty S4 titles revealed; more
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines imdb
More info i
Source: Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Exclusive: Wonder Woman tackles one of her biggest foes in this clip from Bloodlines

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 21, 2019

Wonder Woman has had her hands full ever since her new animated film Wonder Woman: Bloodlines made its world debut at New York Comic Con. The animated film, which brings actress Rosario Dawson back into the fold role for her sixth outing, sees co-directors Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) and Justin Copeland (Batman: Hush) give audiences an established Diana Prince — a Wonder Woman who's paid her dues and is comfortable taking on every villain in her expansive roster.

Mairghread Scott's script includes tons of fights against baddies associated with Villainy, Inc., including the likes of Silver Swan, Doctor Cyber, and Dr. Poison.

More Wonder Woman

GalGadotWonderWoman2017
Gal Gadot reveals first look in costume from Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman issue 750
Wonder Woman gets monumental, all-star 750th issue

SYFY WIRE got an exclusive clip of one of these fights, against Wonder Woman's largest enemy: Giganta. But size never mattered to Diana Prince, which is abundantly clear as she slams her titanic foe into the walls, columns, and floor of a massive room-turned-battleground.

Take a look:

Poor Giganta never stood a chance. The bigger they are ... well, fans know the rest. The latest entry into the universe of DC's animated films fits right in with its predecessors like The Death and Return of Superman.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, out now on digital, gets a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Oct. 22.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Wonder Woman
Tag: Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Tag: Exclusives

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: