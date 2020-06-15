WIRE Buzz: 'You Should Have Left' featurette; Malin Akerman bites on 'With Teeth'; more

Before moving into the haunted house that You Should Have Left, you should check out a behind-the-scenes featurette for David Koepp's latest directorial effort.

"I love scary movies and this movie, it's its own kind of scary," says Kevin Bacon, who plays Theo Conroy, a screenwriter that moves into an evil domicile with his wife (Amanda Seyfried) and daughter (Avery Essex). "Theo is a complicated man. He's lived two lives."

That last part sounds like a reference to the trailer, which tells us that Theo was acquitted of a mysterious crime (most likely murder) that not everyone's forgiven him for.

"You Should Have Left is about a man facing his demons," adds Seyfried. "It puts you on the edge of your seat, you can't quite figure out where you are, what's happening."

Take a look below:

Video of You Should Have Left - A Look Inside (Available On Demand June 18) (HD)

As the trailer shows us, the Conroys' new home in Wales is remote, quiet, and, oh yeah, full of crazy demonic forces. When your place of shelter starts revealing architectural impossibilities that defy all human logic, you gotta get the heck outta dodge. "This movie will haunt you forever," promises Bacon.

You Should Have Left hits on demand this Thursday, June 18. Koepp's screenplay is based on Daniel Kehlmann's 2017 novella of the same name.

Watchmen's Malin Akerman is sinking her fangs into vampire film With Teeth as an executive producer, according to Deadline. Akerman, Lydia Hearst (Z Nation), Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom), and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis) are signed on to star in the supernatural project, which was written by K. Asher Levin and Zack Imbrogno. Both are producing, with Levin attached as director.

The story sees a group of social media influencers lured to the mansion of a reclusive billionaire, only to find themselves trapped in the lair of a hungry vampire. Their only hope of escape rests on the shoulders of a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an obstinate vampire hunter.

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"I’m thrilled to be producing this film," Akerman said in a statement run by Deadline. "The script, written and to be directed by my friend Asher Levin, is a daring new take on the vampire genre, with themes relevant to the times we’re living in. Coupled with the amazing cast we’re putting together, I’m excited to help bring Asher’s vision to life!"

"With Teeth is a fresh, fun and pulse pounding take on the vampire genre. With this remarkable cast and filmmaking team, we’re excited for the film to find its audience," added executive producer Clay Epstein of Film Mode.

The film will be shopped to potential buyers at Cannes' virtual market.

Last week, Warner Bros. pushed off the release of Tenet by two weeks. Christopher Nolan's latest summer blockbuster took a page out of its own playbook and traveled to the future, settling on Friday, July 31. The now-vacant slot of Friday, July 17 will be occupied by Inception, which is returning to theaters for its 10th anniversary.

While Nolan is very much hoping that Tenet restarts the struggling theatrical business, W.B. is reportedly a little more hesitant about the film, which has hundreds of millions of dollars riding on its performance. The studio understandably doesn't want to take any chances, and as if to underscore that fact, has already delayed Wonder Woman 1984's opening for the second time to Friday, Oct. 2. It also pushed off The Matrix 4 to 2022 — a wise move since filming isn't even done on that project.

Credit: Warner Bros.

"In recent weeks, Warner, concerned about its Tenet investment, was leaning in favor of postponement, while Mr. Nolan, a fervent advocate for preserving the moviegoing experience, was more eager to press ahead," reads a recent report by The New York Times. "The discussions amounted to a fraught moment for Warner: Mr. Nolan is a proven moneymaker, and the studio wants to keep him happy."

Inception's return to screens represents a dry run of sorts and should give us a better idea of whether or not audiences feel comfortable returning to theaters after four months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sure, 90 percent of the world's theaters are expected to be open by July, along with strict safety measures in place, but there's just no way to account for human behavior.

Tenet could flop or it could make $1 billion. We just don't know, and neither does WB.